PHOTOS: WWE Money In The Bank Ring Constructed On WWE HQ’s Roof

After it was announced that the WWE Money In The Bank would literally be happening on the WWE HQ roof, images have surfaced of the setup.

The match will start on the ground floor of WWE HQ, but will see the wrestlers fight their way up to the roof, where a ring can be found with the usual MITB setup.

Obviously, this is a totally new concept and a big change to the match, but it certainly opens it up to be a very interesting match. Below you can see how the ring has been setup on the roof of the WWE HQ building, thanks to The Wrestle Daily.