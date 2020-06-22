Pineapple Pete Discusses His WWE Tryout Experience Fueling His AEW Promo

Pineapple Pete was a recent guest on Talk Is Jericho where he reflected on a bad promo experience at a WWE tryout and how he used it as inspiration.

Pineapple Pete (who is also known as Sugar Dunkerton) has been making quite a name for himself during the no-fan era of AEW. He has made several in-ring appearances for the company, including a match against Chris Jericho himself, and has frequently popped up in the audience.

He has shown plenty of charisma during his time with the company, but that was something he failed to do during one of his WWE tryouts.

“When I went to that WWE tryout, that was around the time that they did promos, they would film your promo. They look it over. They critique it etc. etc. “I went, and one of my really really really good friends told me, ‘hey, when you get in that promo room, do not cut a wrestling promo. Be real with them. Tell them what’s on your mind, etc. etc. I got so scared that if I told them who I really was and what I was about and what I stand for, that it wasn’t going to resonate, so I did wrestling promo one-on-one this and that, a bunch of buzzwords and it sucked and I knew it sucked. What hurt most was you’re sitting at that panel of people, and one of them at the time would look at independent talent. So he’s looking at it, he’s like, ‘man, I was just expecting more.’ It’s like damn. “You want to do a redo, but you can’t, so when I was told ‘hey, this is about to happen. They’re about to give you a promo. You’re going to get some footage that’s going to show on ‘Road to,’ and you’re going to get this.’ I was like, I don’t know if I’m ever going to get this again. Again, it’s that swinging, so it’s like do you want to be remembered for faking it, or do you want to just go out there and give them a real and even if you don’t come back again, at least they know what you stood for what you’re about. So I gave them everything I possibly could as verbal as humanly possible.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)