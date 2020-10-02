Pineapple Pete Reflects On Feuding With Chris Jericho & Why He Didn’t Sign With AEW

Pineapple Pete recently spoke with WrestlingInc.com where he reflected on his time working with AEW, feuding with Chris Jericho and why he didn’t sign.

Pineapple Pete got the opportunity to feud with Chris Jericho during his time with AEW, and he reflected on what that experience was like.

“It was definitely one of those surreal like WWE career mode stories, you know what I’m saying? Only in the video games man, but it definitely let me know that happenstance is very powerful,” Suge D said. “I did his podcast, Talk Is Jericho. We got into the anatomy of all of that but something as small as just like a pineapple shirt at the right time, catches the eye. Stuff turns into stuff. It was definitely educational. “That’s the other thing that I can take from it too because I think people just don’t realize the mind on Chris Jericho. Just even for something that small, the way he got detailed and the way he was very meticulous about how he wanted certain things done even down to like the promo I recorded because this is a guy who knows if we lay it out this way, it’s going to get this kind of reaction. “And his track record is pretty damn good. We roll with that, and I think they leave him to kind of his own devices on that, but it was good. It was educational. It was a very fun one minute and 44 seconds, I guess, for the time that we got to have it. I won’t forget it, but I also won’t rest on it either.”

Finally, Pete reflected on why he didn’t ultimately end up signing with AEW on a long-term contract.

“That’s the wrestling business man. I mean, if I had to give a self-critique, probably could have been in a little bit better shape,” Suge D admitted. “At the same time, it’s one of those cases. It’s something I’ve always been battling, always been working with. “I feel like by the time everything was over, I definitely whipped myself into better shape, but when you get that opportunity, sometimes, you just want to come in as the full package. But it’s not like I even knew there was a package to sell at the time. I thought it was just come in, make some people look good [and]call it a day. And that’s what it is.”

Pineapple Pete has recently been used by WWE in several segments, from Raw Underground to the recent running race segment with Bianca Belair.