Pineapple Pete Reveals Who Owns His Name & Compares AEW & WWE Backstage

Pineapple Pete recently spoke with WrestlingInc.com about the differences backstage between AEW and WWE, and who owns his name.

Pete (otherwise known as Suge D/Sugar Dunkerton) has worked with both WWE and AEW in recent months, and he compared what they’re like backstage.

“AEW is just casual,” Suge D stated. “They do the thing [where]it’s just a bunch of dudes getting together to make some wrestling. At the end of the day, it’s all corporate wrestling though, so I don’t think anybody should get it twisted that it’s like, ‘oh my god, it’s just so much more chill over on this side.’ It’s chill, but it’s still a TV wrestling product. So there’s still stuff that goes on that’s high pressure, and it’s the same thing over with that other side. “It’s a little bit more hectic because they’ve been doing it longer. They got more people to answer to etc., but at the end of the day, it’s all TV wrestling and coming from a guy that just had a match at a fare show last weekend and was at American Foreign Legion before that, there’s differences. “There’s always going to be differences when it’s all said and done. When you’re in those positions, you just got to be ready to work. You got to be ready to show out. You got to be ready to just take the little and make more of it because I think people notice that. I think people pay attention to that.”

He was pushed as ‘Pineapple Pete’ during his time in AEW, but despite them helping to create that gimmick, he revealed that he owns that name.

“As far as everything goes, I put the trademark in for it. It could change as of you asking this question, but I put the trademark in for it,” Suge D revealed. “Nobody’s contested it. So for right now, it’s me. So if I get the cease and desist letter and you see like Guava Gary or something like that come out, then yeah.

“Nah, I ain’t going out like that. If it’s just one of those cases where it gets come for or whatever, just have it. I got a million more I can come up with something different. That’s like an independent spirit, plus I just like Suge D anyway.”