Ring of Honor star PJ Black sustained a serious injury recently after “falling down some stairs”, and while details are scarce it would appear he has already undergone surgery to repair his knee and/or ankle.

Black recently competed in the ROH Pure Championship Tournament, making it to the second round before losing to Josh Woods. He has also been a mainstay for the NJPW of America brand in recent months, competing on NJPW STRONG.

The former WWE tag team champion is no stranger to major injuries, breaking both his legs, an ankle and losing a finger in multiple base jumping accidents.

From Instagram:

“I fell down some stairs (full moon). Injuries suck. But they are necessary apparently. Up until 5 years ago I’ve never broken a bone or had surgery. Never even been stung by a bee! Fast forward to today.. Broken both legs multiple times, 33 screws and a few plates (Titanium and Steel. 2 different continents.) in my legs and ring finger. A few NDE’s (Near Death Experience) later here I am rethinking life/death. Not because I got hurt; the avatar will heal; because death is an illusion. I’ve been able to experience many of my past lives even in Atlantis! This is surreal to me since I was raised Christian and we were taught that reincarnation isn’t real. I’ve since read copious amounts of books on this subject (if any1 has any good ones or need recs just ask). And if all those “lives” were hallucinations; then so is this one! The last 5 years have been the worst years of my life but at the same time the best thing to ever happen to me.”