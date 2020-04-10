Plans For IMPACT Tapings & Rebellion PPV

PWInsider is reporting that today is the final set of tapings for IMPACT Wrestling in Nashville. According to the site, IMPACT likely has 5-7 weeks of content, depending on how the post-production process goes.

The current situation is effecting the April 19th Rebellion PPV that IMPACT originally scheduled. The site reported that IMPACT is taping a Rebellion-themed episode of IMPACT, that will replace the PPV. Tessa Blanchard is supposed to headline Rebellion by defending her IMPACT World Title against Eddie Edwards & Michael Elgin.