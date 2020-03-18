Plans For Tonight’s Closed Set Edition Of AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite will be an interesting one. What we know is that some talent and personnel is in Jacksonville, FL for what will be a closed edition of the show, with no fans in attendance.

It was advertised that the show had been moved to Daily’s Place, across the street from TIAA Bank Field and host of AEW Fight For The Fallen. That may still happen, although for what it’s worth all ads for Dynamite on social media have removed the venue.

PWInsider.com is reporting that the promotion had originally planned to sell tickets for the show for just $10, donating the proceeds to charity. Obviously that won’t be happening, as the city of Jacksonville has followed recommendations, imposing limitations on social gatherings to under 50 people, with even more restrictions on bars, nightclubs, restaurants, etc.

There will be live matches on Dynamite. We have been promised a 6-man tag between The Elite and The Inner Circle for the advantage in their upcoming Blood & Guts match. The “Exalted One” will also be revealed by The Dark Order.