“The Pope” D’Angelo Dinero Officially Parts Ways With GFW

On Thursday, longtime GFW talent and one-third of the Impact Wrestling broadcast team, D’Angelo Dinero (Elijah Burke) officially announced his departure from the promotion.

“The clock is ticking, never standing still, yet memories will come, in floods they will,” wrote ‘The Pope’ via his official Instagram page. “This was no surprise as things began to click, when negotiations stalled because of arithmetics.”

Dinero continued, “In arriving hello is easy to say, in departing it’s different as some will sway. But no not me as I look towards the sky, for there’s a reason I’ve always walked with my head held high. Although the past will come trickling around and through, the future is bright with much things for me to do.

“So thanks to my friends and staff who showed me goodwill, because those memories are the only moments that makes the clock stand still.”