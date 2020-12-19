WWE
Possible Matches & Wild Speculation To Fill Out The Rest Of The WWE TLC Card
There are at present six matches official for this Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view. That leaves plenty of room for wild speculation, coming off a card with eight matches in 2019, and a whopping 12 matches in 2018, including their respective kickoff shows.
Before we get to what might be added to WWE’s last major show of the year, let’s take a look at what we know for sure is taking place this weekend at the ThunderDome.
WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs
December 20, 2020
TLC Match for the WWE Championship
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles
TLC Match for the Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens
Firefly Inferno Match
The Fiend vs. Randy Orton
Raw Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day (c) vs. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin
Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella
Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Asuka & TBD
With Asuka involved in the tag team title picture once again, the Raw Women’s Championship will more than likely not be on the line. That’s certainly a shame given that the belt hasn’t been properly defended on pay-per-view since Clash of Champions, followed by Asuka being left off Hell in a Cell altogether and then losing to Sasha Banks at Survivor Series.
Bobby Lashley could defend the United States Championship this weekend, with Jeff Hardy up at the plate, and Riddle on deck. Riddle’s beef has more or less been with MVP and the Hurt Business as a whole. This one feels unlikely to me. There’s obviously a bigger match coming, possibly on Raw or at the Rumble, but at this point announcing it for TLC in the 11th hour comes across as an afterthought, doing more harm than good.
Sticking with the Raw brand, there’s a couple smaller scenarios that could make for a solid pre-show match or something to break up the bigger title bouts on the card.
Sheamus has unfinished business with AJ Styles’ big ass bodyguard Omos. He’s also been mixed up in The Miz and John Morrison, who are all but insufferable together right up until the bell rings. I could see an impromptu tag team match giving both Sheamus and Keith Lee an opportunity to get their win back.
Keep an eye out for Elias. He returned with a reborn Jaxson Ryker this week, and while that’s just about the only thing that could ever make me not want to see Elias on my television, WWE is generally pretty good about getting him on the card even if it’s just a segment and not a match.
Let’s move on to the Smackdown side.
I was mildly surprised when WWE did not announce Sami Zayn vs. Big E for the Intercontinental Championship during Smackdown. Then again, with the show airing on FS1 instead of FOX this week, maybe they figured making the announcement on social media would have the same effect.
The Street Profits retained their Smackdown Tag Team Championships against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode on Friday night, but Montez Ford showed that the dynamic duo isn’t above using underhanded means to get the job done. They left the door wide open to an immediate rematch, and WWE could easily slap a stipulation like a Tables Match on to make sure that the… good guys don’t cheat again? I don’t know. I don’t want to think about it anymore.
Speaking of cheating, Bayley used a good old-fashioned eye rake to score an otherwise hard-fought victory over Bianca Belair on Smackdown. This wasn’t quite the match I wanted it to be for a first-time occurance, but they also told a good story. Bayley mocked Belair relentlessly throughout the match and was constantly punished for it. She was inches away from losing. If booked well, their second match should be psychologically different. That said, I also don’t think there’s a reason to immediately rebound into a rubber match 48 hours later. These two are good together, and they’ll find their chemistry in the ring. Bianca needs to do something to make Bayley give her the rematch, because that’s the type of heel she is. This is a WrestleMania match if they do it right, and part of that entails not running it twice in three days.
As for potential filler for the TLC card, Billie Kay has been all over the place on the blue brand ever since the WWE Draft. She’s offered her resume to all kinds of people, even trying to score a spot on the Smackdown announce team. Recent she found herself looking for a tag team partner to prove herself against the Riott Squad. Week one saw her and Natalya take a quick loss, and this week Billie and a returning Tamina didn’t do a whole lot better. They’re running out of ammunition quickly though. As in, unless Mickie James is available there’s literally no one left in the division. So maybe this is less of a possibility than previously anticipated.
There’s also Otis, who scored a shockingly quick win over three-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, five-time IWGP Intercontinental Champion, two-time NXT Champion and former Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura. If it makes you feel any better, the win was played off as a gag to further a partnership with Chad Gable that, if it lasts any longer than a week or two, will make the big man look like a moron. Anyways…
Just to recap, here’s the WWE TLC match card updated with the most likely additions:
Sheamus & Keith Lee vs. The Miz & John Morrison
Whatever happens we’ll keep you updated throughout the weekend, as we’re sure to get at least one or two more additions to this show. Join us for live coverage of WWE TLC this Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.
Results
WWE Smackdown Results (12/18): Bayley vs Bianca Belair, Tag Team Titles On The Line, TLC Go-Home Show
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s coverage of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FS1. The Street Profits defend their tag team titles against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler this evening, plus Bayley goes one-on-one with the “EST of WWE” Bianca Belair for the first time ever. Live coverage begins at 8/7c.
WWE Smackdown Results
December 18, 2020
After a video package recapping last week’s show, Kevin Owens storms to the ring and demands Roman Reigns join him in the ring. When the Universal Champion doesn’t come out, Owens says he told his wife and children not to watch their match this Sunday at WWE TLC, because under no circumstance does he want his family to see what he’s going to do to another human being.
When Reigns still does not come out, KO begins to target the champion’s family. He claims that Reigns’ children look at him and see a hypocrite that hides behind Jey Uso. He’s not he head of the table, he’s a coward.
Paul Heyman shows up on the tron. He calls Owens a martyr, willing to do anything to win the Universal title, and that makes him a dangerous competitor. Owens cuts him off and is done talking. If Roman Reigns won’t come to him, he’ll come backstage and get this thing started himself.
Back from commercial, and we see Owens pacing through the backstage area looking for Roman, while Adam Pearce begs and pleads with him to stop and wait two days for WWE TLC. The Big Dog’s music hits, and KO finds a monitor just to see the champion finally making his way out to the ring. He is clearly not happy.
Roman offers Kevin Owens a choice. He can come to the ring and apologize for the things he’s been saying about him and his family, and acknowledge him as the Tribal Chief and the head of the table on Friday Night Smackdown. Or… Roman promises that Owens will not walk out of the ThunderDome tonight.
KO comes down the entrance ramp, but is blindsided by Jey Uso leading to a two-on-one mugging. They beat him up to the point where he’s barely responsive. Finally Adam Pearce runs out with a hoard of officials, but they’re useless as they all back off as soon as Roman takes a step towards them. Roman picks up Owens and throws him into the barricade again before picking up his title and leaving.
Backstage
Reigns and his group are backstage going over what just happened. Jey Uso says that if Kevin Owens didn’t get the message before, he certainly has now. Reigns disagrees and says Owens is the type who won’t quit and won’t go away. He tells Jey to “take him out”.
WWE
Otis Addresses Reports Of More Training At WWE Performance Center
Otis recently participated in an interview with FOX Sports to discuss his new partnership with Chad Gable, splitting from Heavy Machinery, and much more.
Ryan Satin also took the time to ask Otis about reports of him being included in the batch of larger WWE talent sent back to the Performance Center for more training. The former Money in the Bank holder didn’t know why it turned into a big “report” as it was more business as usual considering the circumstances of 2020.
RS: Well, since you’re always training, you’re doing more in the ring, you’re always growing. There were these reports recently that you and a few other wrestlers were made to do more training again at the PC.
Was that an accurate report? Is that something that you’re doing more of again?
Otis: I think it’s always been there.
It wasn’t like, “Hey, we were told this and that.” That Performance Center is a tool for us to get better. If another big man wants to come up to me and wants to work on stuff, or vice versa. We’re always working.
So, that report was kind of funny at the same time. We’re never not working. Especially now that we don’t have live events, so we can’t really get our stuff out. It’s just bottled inside in a little bottle.
Right now it’s like, we’re not getting that stuff out there. So, we’ll find more and more ways to get in the ring with each other. Which, nothing beats a crowd. That’s the one thing I miss to this day is that crowd, man. Feeling that rush from there. The acceptance, you know what I mean? Especially my favorite towns. Milkwaukee? Good lord. Yeah, Milkwaukee. We’re not getting that out so much.
But now it’s time to get better. It really hasn’t been set dates, there hasn’t been set anything. It’s just, like, when you want to come in, brother. Or I’ll talk to Braun about something, so me and Braun will do curls for about thirty minutes. Then, let’s talk about something over here. So, it’s always been there.
I don’t know why it came in a big report gimmick. But, yeah, I don’t know.
WWE
Backstage News On Who Is Responsible For Roman Reigns’ Recent Booking
A new report from PWInsider states that Paul Heyman and Michael “P.S” Hayes have been heavily involved in the presentation of Roman Reigns’ heel persona as of late.
Not only is Paul Heyman the mouthpiece for the Universal Champion, but he’s also reportedly the one who’s been scripting Roman’s promos. This doesn’t come as a huge surprise considering Heyman’s relationship with the Anoa’i family dating back to the 1970’s.
Additionally, Michael Hayes has produced many of Roman Reigns’ recent pay-per-view matches since returning with an edge at SummerSlam.
Reigns will defend his Universal Championship this Sunday against Kevin Owens in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match at the WWE TLC pay-per-view.
