Possible Reason For The Finish To Mickie James vs Asuka On WWE Raw

It appears that Mickie James has suffered a potential injury during WWE Raw this week, which led to the abrupt finish against Asuka.

The WWE veteran was competing against the Empress Of Tomorrow in a WWE Raw Women’s Championship match this week when the match randomly came to an end. Mickie didn’t officially tap out during the Asuka Lock, but the referee claimed Mickie James could no longer continue and finished the match.

It was clear that this wasn’t the planned finish to the match, and WWE Hall Of Famer, Mick Foley has revealed on Twitter he heard that Mickie may have suffered a shoulder injury.

I’m hearing that @MickieJames may have injured her shoulder in tonight’s #Raw match – which would explain the quick ending to the match. If true, I’m wishing Mickie a quick and complete recovery…and hoping she gets another shot at the title. https://t.co/gf69VD5ahB — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 15, 2020

Mickie James herself commented on the match, simply stating: “Not like this.”