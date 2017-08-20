Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s SummerSlam PPV

– Tonight’s WWE SummerSlam Pay-Per-View will take place live from the Barclays Center in New York City, New York. Courtesy of Bet Wrestling, Check out the current betting odds for tonight’s pay-per-view.

Brock Lesnar is favored at -320 in tonight’s main event, meaning it would take a $1000 bet just to win a little more then $300 while Roman Reigns is the underdog at +1500, a $100 bet on Reigns would win $1500.

There have been many changes to the Summerslam betting odds but Brock Lesnar is still favored to retain, Samoa Joe is the most likely challenger to dethrone the Champion, however Braun Strowman has overtaken Roman Reigns in probability of winning.

WWE Universal Championship – Fatal Fourway

Brock Lesnar(c) -320 vs Samoa Joe +375 vs Braun Strowman +1100 vs Roman Reigns +1500

WWE Championship

Jinder Mahal(c) +700 vs Shinsuke Nakamura -1500

Raw Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss(c) -260 vs Sasha Banks +180

Smackdown Women’s Championship

Naomi(c) -930 vs Natalya +510

WWE United States Championship

AJ Styles(c) -400 vs Kevin Owens +280

Raw Tag Team Championship

Cesaro and Sheamus(c) +135 vs Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins -175

Smackdown Tag Team Championship

The Usos +500 vs The New Day -900

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Akira Tozawa(c) -425 vs Neville +305

John Cena +150 vs Baron Corbin -190

Randy Orton +500 vs Rusev -900

Finn Balor -555 vs Bray Wyatt +365

Big Show +140 vs Big Cass -180

The Hardy Boyz and Jason Jordan -285 vs The Miztourage +205