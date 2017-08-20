Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s SummerSlam PPV

– Tonight’s WWE SummerSlam Pay-Per-View will take place live from the Barclays Center in New York City, New York. Courtesy of Bet Wrestling, Check out the current betting odds for tonight’s pay-per-view.
Brock Lesnar is favored at -320 in tonight’s main event, meaning it would take a $1000 bet just to win a little more then $300 while Roman Reigns is the underdog at +1500, a $100 bet on Reigns would win $1500.
There have been many changes to the Summerslam betting odds but Brock Lesnar is still favored to retain, Samoa Joe is the most likely challenger to dethrone the Champion, however Braun Strowman has overtaken Roman Reigns in probability of winning.
WWE Universal Championship – Fatal Fourway
Brock Lesnar(c) -320 vs Samoa Joe +375 vs Braun Strowman +1100 vs Roman Reigns +1500
WWE Championship
Jinder Mahal(c) +700 vs Shinsuke Nakamura -1500
Raw Women’s Championship
Alexa Bliss(c) -260 vs Sasha Banks +180
Smackdown Women’s Championship
Naomi(c) -930 vs Natalya +510
WWE United States Championship
AJ Styles(c) -400 vs Kevin Owens +280
Raw Tag Team Championship
Cesaro and Sheamus(c) +135 vs Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins -175
Smackdown Tag Team Championship
The Usos +500 vs The New Day -900
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Akira Tozawa(c) -425 vs Neville +305
John Cena +150 vs Baron Corbin -190
Randy Orton +500 vs Rusev -900
Finn Balor -555 vs Bray Wyatt +365
Big Show +140 vs Big Cass -180
The Hardy Boyz and Jason Jordan -285 vs The Miztourage +205
[…] As noted, we took a look at betting odds for tonight’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view earlier in the […]