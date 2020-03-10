POST-RAW VIDEOS: Rey Mysterio “Not Satisfied” With His Win, Moss’ Title Reign Continues, McIntyre & More

The “Queen of Spades” Shayna Baszler sent the following mention to Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch during this week’s show. Baszler tapped out five consecutive opponents inside the Elimination Chamber to earn her match at WrestleMania 36 against “The Man”.

Drew McIntyre is definitely ready for his upcoming WWE Championship match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. Cameras caught up with him on Raw after his win over Erick Rowan, where he actually squashed the big man’s burlap-covered crate.

Rey Mysterio scored a win over Angel Garza on Raw, getting a small measure of revenge on the man who spiked his head into exposed concrete. However, the lucha legend said in a post-match interview that he wasn’t satisfied with just one victory, so it would appear that things are far from over between them.

Riddick Moss once again retained his WWE 24/7 Championship on Raw this week, scoring a big upset win over Cedric Alexander to lengthen his already record-breaking reign. Here’s the champ’s interview backstage after his match: