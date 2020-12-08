WWE
Potential Plans For Charlotte Flair & Andrade Upon Their WWE Returns
Both Charlotte Flair and Andrade are currently out of action with injuries in WWE, but a reported idea could see them return together.
It is well-known that Charlotte and Andrade are a couple in real life, and according to WrestleVotes, there is a potential plan in place for WWE to use that to its benefit.
According to the report, one idea WWE has for the duo is to actually have them come back to WWE together, as an on-screen pairing. While it has only been discussed internally at this point, the idea would be to use Charlotte’s star power to elevate Andrade, turning him into a main event player, and having them work together.
An idea that’s been discussed however not determined at this point is an on screen pairing of Charlotte & Andrade when they return to TV. The idea behind it is to use Charlotte’s star power to elevate Andrade into the main event scene.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 7, 2020
It is currently unknown when either wrestler will be making their returns to WWE.
WWE
The Good Brothers Reveal They Were Offered Their Own WWE Podcast
WWE is currently going through a podcast heavy trend, and The Good Brothers recently revealed they were offered their own before leaving.
Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were released from WWE in April of this year as part of COVID-19 financial cutbacks from WWE. However, before that took place, the duo were actually offered their own podcast, as they revealed during an appearance on The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast.
Gallows revealed that WWE hoped to have them create a show, with the plans always to be having New Day and Corey Graves getting their own show, which they did.
“The truth of it is, WWE came to us and said they were going to have a podcast network and ‘we want to have [Corey] Graves, The New Day and you guys’ and we were like ‘Ehh, it’s not the same.’ Aside from not liking the business offer on it. It’s not the same. It’s not Talkin’ Shop without [Rocky Romero] so we declined the offer on it. Then the pandemic started and we said, ‘Let’s just do it [ourselves] and see if it catches on that we’re actually doing it.’ Fast forward four weeks later we are out of WWE and now this thing takes on a life of its own and now here we are doing our second PPV in over a few months’ span. It’s been pretty damn cool.”
Karl Anderson added more to the story, revealing the proposition that he provided to WWE about doing the podcast, and how the financial offer wasn’t good enough.
“WWE pulled us aside and said, ‘We want you to do a podcast. We will set you up in a room before RAW and we will have guests for you’ and we looked at them and said ‘Nah, f–k that.’ [We responded with] ‘If you want us, you have to come to the hotel at 10:30 pm on the road, set everybody up with some wine and then we’ll do it’ and they agreed. Then they told us the money they wanted us to do it for and we were like, ‘Nope, we are out. Podcasting ain’t that fun.’” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)
WWE
PHOTO: First Look At The WWE ThunderDome Inside Tropicana Field
WWE Raw was the final night of WWE’s run within the Amway Center, as the WWE ThunderDome is now under construction at its new location.
This Friday will see WWE begin its tenure inside Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida, which will serve as the new home of the WWE ThunderDome for the foreseeable future.
Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports shared a first look at the set being constructed in its new location ahead of WWE SmackDown this week.
Here is another view of the new #WWE ThunderDome setup at Tropicana Field, per a source. I've praised on @theLTGpodcast how good the set looks at Amway, and I imagine it will look similar here. @BN9 @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/6O3950ol6V
— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) December 7, 2020
WWE
Gerald Brisco Reflects On Recruiting Brock Lesnar & What Brock Will Do Next
Gerald Brisco recently spoke with WrestlingInc.com where he reflected on recruiting Brock Lesnar for WWE and what the process was like.
The Beast will go down as one of WWE’s greatest ever wrestlers, and credit has certainly got to go to Gerald Brisco, who was involved in recruiting not just Brock, but also Shelton Benjamin to the company.
“Well, number one, it did take a damn nuclear scientist to figure out this guy had what it takes to be a WWE star in college especially. If you got three words out of Brock Lesnar, you were getting a great conversation out Brock Lesnar,” Brisco revealed. “I was a personal friend [and] I was a teammate at Oklahoma State University and in the same recruiting class as his college coach. I saw Brock when he was a junior in college, and he lost in the national championship, but he was still a beast. He shouldn’t have lost, but he did.
“I got a mental picture of him there of what could transpire, but I knew he was a junior, and there was no way in hell I was gonna call one of my best friends from college and say, ‘Hey, I want your guy.’ But I think I called Jay [Robinson]. I said, ‘Jay, I know Brock is a junior, but I want him for WWE,’ and he said, ‘I’ll tell you what I’ll do, if you give me your word, he got one more year here. If you give me your word that you won’t distract Brock,’ because Jay Robinson told me this himself, ‘Brock is easily distracted because he wants to do so many things.’ As we found out later in life, he jumped from UFC to WWE and back and forth like that. Yeah. He said, ‘I give you my word. Next year when he finishes the National Championship, within a week after he wins that National Title, I’ll have him in my office, and I’ll put you on line with him. And I’ll talk to him beforehand. I’ll make sure he’s nailed out for you before you even call. I might even have a bonus for you,’ and he did have a bonus.
“And that bonus turned out to be Shelton Benjamin. So I got two on one phone call. I got the greatest athletes to pass through WWE through my friend Jay Robinson. I got Shelton Benjamin and Brock Lesnar, but it didn’t take a brain surgeon to know that this guy had what it took. Sure enough, he did.”
Brisco also gave his thoughts on what the future might hold for Brock Lesnar, who is technically a free agent right now after his WWE contract expired.
“You never count anything out in this business, and you never say you’re not going to do it, or he won’t do it,” Brisco noted. “If the money is right, and I believe this with all my soul that Brock Lesnar would not do it unless he was offered one of those — as Ted DiBiase said, ‘Everybody has their damn price.’ If they come up and offer him this ungodly amount, I don’t know. I know Brock never has to work another day in his life, and his grandchildren and their grandchildren will never have to work another day of life.
“You talk about frugal. This guy is one of the most frugal guys there is on the face of the Earth. Did he save us money? Yes, every damn penny of it, but I think it would have to be an extreme circumstance, and I think he would pick up the phone and call Vince about the amount of money that he got offered and see if Vince is going to go to do anything. And honestly, I think Vince would do something.”
12/8 IMPACT Wrestling Preview: Kenny Omega Speaks, Knockouts Tag Team Tournament Continues!
Potential Plans For Charlotte Flair & Andrade Upon Their WWE Returns
The Good Brothers Reveal They Were Offered Their Own WWE Podcast
PHOTO: First Look At The WWE ThunderDome Inside Tropicana Field
Gerald Brisco Reflects On Recruiting Brock Lesnar & What Brock Will Do Next
This Week’s Best Instagram Photos
WWE Raw Results (11/30): Symphony Of Destruction, #1 Contender’s Triple Threat
NXT TakeOver: WarGames Results (2020): Undisputed Era vs Team McAfee, Strap Match & More!
Bayley Reveals She Was In Talks For Hayley Williams To Play For Her At WrestleMania 36
AEW Dynamite ‘Winter Is Coming’ Results (12/2): Moxley vs Omega, Iconic Debut, IMPACTful Partnership In The Works?
Watch Io Shirai’s Insane WarGames Dive, Finn Balor Says “All Eyes Go Back On The Prince” This Week
NXT Takeover: WarGames Pre-Show (Video)
FREE MATCHES: Undisputed Era & Team Ripley, WarGames, Big Show vs Undertaker, TLC
WATCH: Six Intercontinental Champions Compete In Pat Patterson Tribute Match
AEW Dynamite Videos: Sting’s Shocking Debut, Omega Steals The Title, Inner Circle Turmoil & More
Trending
-
Results2 days ago
NXT TakeOver: WarGames Results (2020): Undisputed Era vs Team McAfee, Strap Match & More!
-
Results18 hours ago
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (12/7): Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt, Asuka vs Shayna Baszler, More
-
WWE3 days ago
This Week’s Best Instagram Photos
-
WWE2 days ago
CM Punk Claims NXT Roster Should Be Embarrassed Over Pat McAfee Being The Best Promo On The Show
-
AEW2 days ago
Sting Reportedly Joined AEW Due To Unhappiness Over His WWE Run
-
WWE19 hours ago
Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Welcome Their First Child (Photo)
-
Results2 days ago
WWE Tribute To The Troops Results & Videos: Drew McIntyre vs The Miz, 10-Man Tag, Banks & Belair Team Up
-
WWE1 day ago
Elias Teases A Character Change Following Electrocution On WWE Raw