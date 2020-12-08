Potential Plans For Charlotte Flair & Andrade Upon Their WWE Returns

Gerald Brisco recently spoke with WrestlingInc.com where he reflected on recruiting Brock Lesnar for WWE and what the process was like.

The Beast will go down as one of WWE’s greatest ever wrestlers, and credit has certainly got to go to Gerald Brisco, who was involved in recruiting not just Brock, but also Shelton Benjamin to the company.

“Well, number one, it did take a damn nuclear scientist to figure out this guy had what it takes to be a WWE star in college especially. If you got three words out of Brock Lesnar, you were getting a great conversation out Brock Lesnar,” Brisco revealed. “I was a personal friend [and] I was a teammate at Oklahoma State University and in the same recruiting class as his college coach. I saw Brock when he was a junior in college, and he lost in the national championship, but he was still a beast. He shouldn’t have lost, but he did. “I got a mental picture of him there of what could transpire, but I knew he was a junior, and there was no way in hell I was gonna call one of my best friends from college and say, ‘Hey, I want your guy.’ But I think I called Jay [Robinson]. I said, ‘Jay, I know Brock is a junior, but I want him for WWE,’ and he said, ‘I’ll tell you what I’ll do, if you give me your word, he got one more year here. If you give me your word that you won’t distract Brock,’ because Jay Robinson told me this himself, ‘Brock is easily distracted because he wants to do so many things.’ As we found out later in life, he jumped from UFC to WWE and back and forth like that. Yeah. He said, ‘I give you my word. Next year when he finishes the National Championship, within a week after he wins that National Title, I’ll have him in my office, and I’ll put you on line with him. And I’ll talk to him beforehand. I’ll make sure he’s nailed out for you before you even call. I might even have a bonus for you,’ and he did have a bonus. “And that bonus turned out to be Shelton Benjamin. So I got two on one phone call. I got the greatest athletes to pass through WWE through my friend Jay Robinson. I got Shelton Benjamin and Brock Lesnar, but it didn’t take a brain surgeon to know that this guy had what it took. Sure enough, he did.”

Brisco also gave his thoughts on what the future might hold for Brock Lesnar, who is technically a free agent right now after his WWE contract expired.