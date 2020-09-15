Potential Scheduling Conflict For WWE WrestleMania 37 Weekend

While it is unknown whether or not WWE WrestleMania 37 will go ahead as planned, it appears there is now a possible conflict for the weekend.

It is currently expected that WrestleMania will be going Hollywood next year and will take place in the brand new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on March 28, 20201.

As usual, WWE’s other shows are expected to take place nearby that week and it was announced that three major shows (WWE Raw, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT: Takeover) would take place at the Staples Center in L.A.

However, that is now under question as the arena has revealed that Mexican band, Grupo Firme will be playing at the arena on March 26 and 27, which is going to force a change for WWE in regards to WWE SmackDown and Takeover.