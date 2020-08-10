Potential Spoiler: Big Name Involved With ‘Raw Underground’ Tonight

WrestleVotes, the account that first broke the news of Shane McMahon’s return to television last week as well as the name of WWE’s new “Raw Underground” gimmick, is now reporting that Shayna Baszler will be a part of the underground fighting ring on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

The “Queen of Spades” was in action against Raw Women’s Champion Sasha Banks last week, but the match ended abruptly when former champ Asuka attacked Bayley at ringside. No actual explanation was given for why the bout was stopped, as no one touched either of the competitors actually involved.