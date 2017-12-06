ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

* * * * *

As noted, WWE will be holding special 205 Live house shows over the weekend of January 19th, and there is an internet pre-sale ongoing via Ticketmaster for the tickets to the Lowell, MA event on January 20th. The pre-sale code is 205Live.

In related news, earlier today we posted an update regarding the future of Enzo Amore and Nia Jax story line in WWE, as well as the main event currently being planned for the 205 Live house shows, and you can read those details at this link.

The Miz Posts “Marine” Onset Video

As noted, WWE stars The Miz, Becky Lynch and Shawn Michaels are currently filming “The Marine 6” in London, and The Miz has released the following onset sneak-peek video:

Reby Hardy Filming For WWE

Reby Hardy, the wife of Matt Hardy, is currently filming for WWE, as she posted the following photo and tease on Twitter.

According to PWInsider.com, earlier today, WWE cameras were at the Hardy compound in Cameron, North Carolina, filming for what will become a new “WWE 24” special covering The Hardy Boyz:

“Matt will never get hired because of your mouth.” “WWE wouldn’t touch you with a 10 foot pole.” Ok cool cool. pic.twitter.com/QzPFrdlft1 — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) December 6, 2017

Read Also: Watch the Full Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt “Woken” Segment From WWE Raw