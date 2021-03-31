Pre-Show Hosts Announced For NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

WWE has announced a four-person panel to host the pre-show for both nights of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

The infamous Sam Roberts and six-time WWE women’s champion Mickie James will be joined by Sirius XM “Unlocking the Cage” host Jimmy Smith and Arash Markazi, a Los Angeles journalist and host of The Arash Markazi Show.

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver will air on April 7 and 8, live from the Capitol Wrestling Center. Night one will air exclusively on the USA Network while night two airs exclusively on Peacock.

Read More: Full Match Cards for NXT TakeOver Night 1 & 2