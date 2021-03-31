Connect with us

WWE

Pre-Show Hosts Announced For NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Published

8 hours ago

on

WWE has announced a four-person panel to host the pre-show for both nights of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

The infamous Sam Roberts and six-time WWE women’s champion Mickie James will be joined by Sirius XM “Unlocking the Cage” host Jimmy Smith and Arash Markazi, a Los Angeles journalist and host of The Arash Markazi Show.


NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver will air on April 7 and 8, live from the Capitol Wrestling Center. Night one will air exclusively on the USA Network while night two airs exclusively on Peacock.

Read More: Full Match Cards for NXT TakeOver Night 1 & 2

Related Topics:

Results

WWE NXT RESULTS – LIVE NOW: TAKEOVER GO-HOME SHOW, BATTLE ROYAL, GRIMES V STRONG

Published

27 mins ago

on

Mar 31, 2021

By

WWE NXT Results

1. Results In Progress…

WWE NXT Results
March 31st, 2021
Orlando, FL

Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). Follow @prowrestlingcom on FacebookInstagram and Twitter.

1. Results In Progress…

Continue Reading

WWE

Triple Dose Of WWE’s The Bump Set For WrestleMania Week; Triple H, Shawn Michaels, LA Knight & More Announced

Published

53 mins ago

on

Mar 31, 2021

By

WWE has announced a triple dose of The Bump for WrestleMania week.

The April 7 edition of the show will air in its normal 10:00 AM ET timeslot as a preview for night one of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver later that evening. A huge panel of guests have been announced including Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Adam Cole, Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, Raquel Gonzalez, LA Knight and Izzy.


Additional episodes of The Bump will air at 1:00 PM ET on both April 10 & 11 during WrestleMania weekend. Guests will be announced in the days to come.

The show is available via all major social media platforms and Peacock.

Continue Reading

WWE

Report: Two More Women’s Matches To Be Added To WrestleMania

Published

9 hours ago

on

Mar 31, 2021

By

The fate of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships will be decided in a series of matches across both nights of WrestleMania this year, according to a new report from PWInsider.

The report notes that WWE plans to hold a number one contender’s match during night one of WrestleMania, potentially with four different teams. The winners will go on to challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the titles on night two.


Jax and Baszler will face Raw Women’s Champion Asuka and her WrestleMania opponent Rhea Ripley on next week’s Monday Night Raw go-home show.

While the potential contenders were not specified, this week’s Raw saw Naomi get a win over Shayna Baszler after a ringside brawl broke out. Naomi’s current tag partner Lana was involved, as were Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose. Natalya and Tamina have also been looking for a title shot on Smackdown.

Read More: Updated WrestleMania Match Card

Source :
PWInsider.com
Continue Reading

Trending