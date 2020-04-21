PREVIEW: 5 Big Matches On Deck For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion

Part one of Impact Wrestling’s two-week Rebellion special kicks off tonight at 8PM ET on AXS, with five big matches announced for the show so far.

Headlining the evening will be the highly anticipated brawl between Impact’s sadistically cruel Sami Callihan and legendary fighter Ken Shamrock. Ace Austin will also put his X-Division Championship on the line against his biggest challenge so far, Willie Mack.

Also announced is Kylie Rae vs. Kiera Hogan in singles action, and a sure-to-be wild triple threat tag team match between Dez and Zach of The Rascalz, Ace Romero and Larry D of XXXL, and the unique team of Fallah Bahh and TJP. Rhino and Tommy Dreamer will also team with a mystery partner against the members of oVe.

Join us for live coverage of Impact Wrestling: Rebellion tonight at 8PM ET.I