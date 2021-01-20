AEW
AEW Official Interferes In IMPACT Main Event; Private Party Next In Line To Challenge Good Brothers
For the first time ever, two stars from All Elite Wrestling are next in line to challenge for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships – and you can thank Tony Khan.
As previously reported, Matt Hardy made a surprise return to IMPACT Wrestling on Tuesday night with his incredibly talented clients Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen. After petitioning for a match with the Good Brothers, it was decided that Private Party would first face the makeshift duo of Chris Sabin and James Storm, two legends of the TNA tag team division, with the winners earning a future title opportunity.
While Tony Khan has been appearing in “paid advertisements” for several weeks, the AEW President actually stepped foot inside the IMPACT Zone this week. He wasn’t alone, bringing veteran wrestler and AEW producer Jerry Lynn as backup.
The two sat ringside during the main event, and up until the final seconds of the bout appeared to be simply cheering on their wrestlers. It was Jerry Lynn who later hopped the rail and tripped up Chris Sabin, allowing Private Party to deliver their finisher – Gin & Juice – and score the victory.
It has not yet been announced when Private Party vs. The Good Brothers will take place.
AEW
BREAKING: Matt Hardy & Private Party Make Surprise Appearance On IMPACT Wrestling
Matt Hardy has returned to IMPACT Wrestling for the first time since his controversial exit from the promotion in 2017, and he’s brought a Private Party with him!
The All Elite Wrestling stars made a surprise appearance on Tuesday night’s all new episode of IMPACT Wrestling, interrupting Chris Sabin and James Storm’s challenge to the Good Brothers for an IMPACT World Tag Team Championship match.
Hardy introduced Private Party to the IMPACT audience, claiming that they had the potential to be the “second best” tag team in professional wrestling history, after the Hardy Boyz of course.
Big Money Matt also brought up his last run with the company, stating that he and Jeff never technically lost the TNA World Tag Team Championships, rather they were taken away in a “stupid teleportation angle”.
In the end, it was decided that Private Party will battle Chris Sabin and James Storm – two absolute legends in the TNA/IMPACT tag team division – in tonight’s main event. The winners will receive a future title opportunity against the Good Brothers.
AEW
AEW DARK Video & Results (1/19): Lucha Bros vs Chaos Project, Big Swole vs Alex Gracia, Sammy Guevara, Top Flight, More
Check out this week’s episode of AEW DARK above.
Announced for the show:
- Gunn Club vs. RYZIN
- Adam Priest & Vary Morales
- The Butcher & The Blade vs. Mike Verna & Baron Black
- Zack Clayton vs. Sonny Kiss
- Nick Comoroto vs. Scorpio Sky
- Jon Cruz & Danny Limelight vs. Santana & Ortiz
- Brandon Cutler vs. Luchasaurus
- Marti Daniels vs. Shanna
- Shawn Dean & Fuego Del Sol vs. The Acclaimed
- Ivelisse & Diamanté vs. Tesha Price & Katalina Perez
- Lucha Brothers vs. Chaos Project
- KC Navarro & AJ Kirsh vs. Top Flight
- Private Party vs. Aaron Solow & Lee Johnson
- Sammy Guevara vs. El Australiano
- Big Swole vs. Alex Gracia
AEW DARK airs on YouTube every Tuesday night at 7:00 PM ET. We’ll get this page updated with results as they become available throughout the evening.
AEW
Tony Khan Discusses Having An On-Screen Role With AEW
AEW’s President, Tony Khan was a guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, and he spoke about having an on-screen role in the future.
While on-screen authority figures have always been big in wrestling, so far Tony Khan hasn’t been used in that way, and according to Khan, that’s not going to be changing anytime soon.
“No it’s not [something I’m interested in] and I came as close to doing it as I will, I made a big exception coming out [for the Brodie Lee Tribute Show] and I thought it was the right thing to do to be there on behalf of the company and everybody for how much Brody meant to us, and I wanted to pay the highest respect to him that I could, and Amanda and Brody and be there for them. But other than that I’ve never come out and done that in that role. Occasionally, because of the story with IMPACT and times where I think it makes sense, but I don’t want to do that. We have a limited amount of TV time and we have a great roster and a lot of other people are going to be featured and frankly the character of the General Manager doesn’t need to be featured on TV a lot. I am the General Manger of a Premier League team, you don’t see me on NBC very much. The job of the General Manager is not to be on TV a lot. There’s a time and a place, if there’s a statement that needs to be made, or you got to say something then you do, and in the case of AEW it’s announcing matches and Fulham can be announcing players or someone is coming in on loan or once every few years saying, ‘guys you need to do a better job’, but for me, the role of the General Manager, there isn’t a need for that person to be on TV consistently. It’s a device that you need and I think of myself more as a device.” (H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcriptions)
Taya Valkyrie Written Off IMPACT Wrestling
AEW Official Interferes In IMPACT Main Event; Private Party Next In Line To Challenge Good Brothers
BREAKING: Matt Hardy & Private Party Make Surprise Appearance On IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling Results (1/19): Private Party vs Chris Sabin & James Storm, Tony Khan In The IMPACT Zone
AEW DARK Video & Results (1/19): Lucha Bros vs Chaos Project, Big Swole vs Alex Gracia, Sammy Guevara, Top Flight, More
WWE Raw Results (1/11): Triple H Competes, Alexa Bliss Returns, Fire Bolts Get Thrown, More!
WWE Raw Results (1/18): Alexa Bliss Returns To In-Ring Action, Randy Orton Burn Update & Gillberg Appears!
IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill Results (2021): Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs Rich Swann, Chris Sabin & Moose
WWE Smackdown Results (1/15): Cesaro vs. Bryan, Road To The Rumble Continues
AEW Dynamite: New Years Smash Results (1/6): Multiple Titles On The Line, Jon Moxley Returns, The Band Gets Back Together!
AEW DARK Video & Results (1/19): Lucha Bros vs Chaos Project, Big Swole vs Alex Gracia, Sammy Guevara, Top Flight, More
Cesaro Comments On Beating Daniel Bryan, Nakamura Targets Roman Reigns, WWE Smackdown Top 10
Bayley Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women In Sports Entertainment
WATCH: WWE Superstars Remember Jon ‘Luke Harper’ Huber In Official Tribute Video
WATCH: Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin & More Pay Tribute To Mr. Brodie Lee
Trending
-
Results1 day ago
WWE Raw Results (1/18): Alexa Bliss Returns To In-Ring Action, Randy Orton Burn Update & Gillberg Appears!
-
WWE2 days ago
Samoa Joe Donates His Hair To Charity
-
Impact1 day ago
ODB Says She’s Returning To Impact Wrestling
-
Impact16 hours ago
AJ Styles Comments On Hornswoggle Dressing As Him For IMPACT Wrestling
-
WWE15 hours ago
Renee Paquette Discusses Whether Jon Moxley’s Departure Impacted Her In WWE
-
WWE2 days ago
AJ Styles Reveals Why He’s Proud Of His Royal Rumble Match With John Cena
-
WWE2 days ago
Serena Deeb Reflects On If She Would Ever Have Left WWE
-
WWE15 hours ago
Kofi Kingston Reveals How He Suffered His Jaw Injury