Private Party To Challenge For IMPACT World Tag Team Titles At ‘No Surrender’
Private Party is coming to No Surrender!
IMPACT Wrestling has confirmed the AEW tag team for their upcoming special on Saturday, February 13. They will challenge the Good Brothers, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships.
Private Party made their IMPACT debut earlier this month, accompanied by Matt Hardy. With AEW President Tony Khan and coach Jerry Lynn sitting ringside, the duo scored a win over Chris Sabin and James Storm to earn a future opportunity at the titles.
This will be an interesting match, as the Good Brothers are currently heavily involved on both IMPACT and AEW television. They are currently aligned with Kenny Omega, and will be facing PAC, Rey Fenix and Jon Moxley in a six-man tag team match next week at AEW Beach Break.
IMPACT No Surrender will air exclusively on IMPACT Plus on Saturday, February 13. Rich Swann is scheduled to defend his world title against Tommy Dreamer.
Ken Shamrock Continues To Attack Officials & Turns On Sami Callihan After IMPACT Goes Off The Air (VIDEO)
As previously reported, Ken Shamrock returned to IMPACT Wrestling on Tuesday night. It was his first appearance after serving out a 30-day storyline suspension slapped on him back in December for attacking D’Lo Brown.
Shamrock teamed with Sami Callihan, Moose and Chris Bey for a main event eight-man tag team match, but came up short to IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Tommy Dreamer and the returning Trey Miguel.
The show went off the air with Shamrock taking out his frustration on an official, but IMPACT has now released footage of a far more extensive beatdown that happened after the broadcast.
Shamrock continued to attack officials and hired security as they came to the ring trying to stop the MMA legend. Sami Callihan tried to step in and calm him down, as we’ve seen him do successfully in the past, but this time even he got taken out in the post-match chaos.
The story throughout 2020 was that Callihan had brought back the “old” Ken Shamrock from the Attitude Era, and a bit later on as TNA Wrestling’s first ever world champion. It now appears as if he’s bitten off a bit more than he can chew and lost control of the now unhinged 56-year-old psycho.
EXCLUSIVE: @ShamrockKen completely SNAPPED attacking officials and @TheSamiCallihan after IMPACT went off the air. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/yZmbH7pVBK
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 27, 2021
Trey Miguel Returns To IMPACT Wrestling
The missing member of The Rascalz has reemerged.
Trey Miguel returned to IMPACT Wrestling tonight, partnering with world champion Rich Swann in an eight-man tag team match. It was his first appearance for the promotion since The Rascalz had their emotional farewell match in November.
Since then, his former tag team partners Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz have gone on signed to sign with WWE. They recently debuted as “MSK” in the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, advancing to the second round.
It’s unclear if Trey has signed a new contract with IMPACT or if his sudden appearance is part of a short-term deal.
He was positioned as a top star in the main event, revealed as the surprise fourth member for Rich Swann’s team, which also included Willie Mack and Tommy Dreamer. They scored the victory over Sami Callihan, Ken Shamrock, Moose and Chris Bey in the main event, with Trey actually pinning Callihan.
IMPACT News: Ken Shamrock Returns, New Tony Khan Ad, Matt Cardona Makes TV In-Ring Debut & More
Shamrock Returns To Kick Some Ass
Ken Shamrock returned to action tonight on IMPACT Wrestling.
Shamrock was given a storyline suspension by Scott D’Amore in December after attacking IMPACT producer D’Lo Brown. He returned tonight, teaming with Sami Callihan, Moose and Chris Bey for an 8-man tag team match against IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, Tommy Dreamer, Willie Mack and the returning Trey Miguel.
The promotion has been using Shamrock sparingly of late, which makes sense, finding ways to write him off television and bring him in for the occasional, bigger match. He attacked a referee after his team lost the 8-man tag tonight, so they end up writing him off again or using it to set up another angle.
Cardona Makes IMPACT TV Debut
Matt Cardona, the former Zack Ryder, made his IMPACT television in-ring debut tonight, teaming with Josh Alexander. The former North member made it clear this was a one-night-only deal, but it was pushed heavily that the two clicked as a team. They even scored a victory over the more established duo of 2021 Super X Cup winner Ace Austin and Madman Fulton.
Violent By Design Scouts Cousin Jake
Eric Young’s psychotic cult known as Violence By Design took a break from trying to murder their victims this week. After Joe Doering viciously disposed of Cousin Jake (aka Jake Something) in a quick one-sided match on IMPACT, the group prepared to swarm him for their traditional post-match assault. This time, however, EY offered Jake a spot in his group and gave him some time to think about the decision.
Tony Khan’s Latest Paid Ad
Below is the latest “paid ad” from Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone that ran on tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling. It was more of a general preview for this week’s AEW Dynamite with cheap shots at IMPACT, and Private Party being the new #1 contenders to the tag team titles. A lot less direct story-driven stuff this week as they weren’t actually in the building this time.
