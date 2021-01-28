Private Party To Challenge For IMPACT World Tag Team Titles At ‘No Surrender’

Private Party is coming to No Surrender!

IMPACT Wrestling has confirmed the AEW tag team for their upcoming special on Saturday, February 13. They will challenge the Good Brothers, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships.

Private Party made their IMPACT debut earlier this month, accompanied by Matt Hardy. With AEW President Tony Khan and coach Jerry Lynn sitting ringside, the duo scored a win over Chris Sabin and James Storm to earn a future opportunity at the titles.

This will be an interesting match, as the Good Brothers are currently heavily involved on both IMPACT and AEW television. They are currently aligned with Kenny Omega, and will be facing PAC, Rey Fenix and Jon Moxley in a six-man tag team match next week at AEW Beach Break.

IMPACT No Surrender will air exclusively on IMPACT Plus on Saturday, February 13. Rich Swann is scheduled to defend his world title against Tommy Dreamer.