Professional Wrestling Star Brodie Lee Dead At 41

We are devastated to bring you the news that Jon Huber, better known throughout the professional wrestling world as Mr. Brodie Lee and Luke Harper, has passed away. He was only 41.

All Elite Wrestling has issued the following statement:

“The All Elite Wrestling family is heartbroken. In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way — a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee. “Jon’s love for his wife Amanda, and children Brodie and Nolan, was evident to all of us who were fortunate to spend time with him, and we send our love and support to his beautiful family, today and always. Jon’s popularity among his peers and influence on the wrestling world was worldwide and transcended AEW, so this loss will be felt by many for a long time. “We were privileged at AEW to call Jon Huber a brother, a friend and one of our own.”

Huber got his start in backyard wrestling before receiving proper training, and began working his way up the New York-based NWA promotions, later became something of a mainstay for Chikara. He signed with WWE in 2012, and became the very first member of The Wyatt Family, using the name Luke Harper.

Huber is a former Intercontinental Champion, NXT Tag Team Champion and two-time Smackdown Tag Team Champion. Throughout a lengthy career in WWE, he was given numerous start-and-stop pushes, largely considered among the company’s more underrated and underutilized talents for many years.

He debuted on the March 18 edition of AEW Dynamite as the surprise leader or the “Exalted One” of The Dark Order. During what would be a tragically short time with the promotion, he challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship and defeated Cody Rhodes to win the TNT Championship.

Our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Brodie Lee.