AEW

Professional Wrestling Star Brodie Lee Dead At 41

Published

5 hours ago

on

We are devastated to bring you the news that Jon Huber, better known throughout the professional wrestling world as Mr. Brodie Lee and Luke Harper, has passed away. He was only 41.

All Elite Wrestling has issued the following statement:


“The All Elite Wrestling family is heartbroken. In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way — a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee.

“Jon’s love for his wife Amanda, and children Brodie and Nolan, was evident to all of us who were fortunate to spend time with him, and we send our love and support to his beautiful family, today and always. Jon’s popularity among his peers and influence on the wrestling world was worldwide and transcended AEW, so this loss will be felt by many for a long time.

“We were privileged at AEW to call Jon Huber a brother, a friend and one of our own.”

Huber got his start in backyard wrestling before receiving proper training, and began working his way up the New York-based NWA promotions, later became something of a mainstay for Chikara. He signed with WWE in 2012, and became the very first member of The Wyatt Family, using the name Luke Harper.

Huber is a former Intercontinental Champion, NXT Tag Team Champion and two-time Smackdown Tag Team Champion. Throughout a lengthy career in WWE, he was given numerous start-and-stop pushes, largely considered among the company’s more underrated and underutilized talents for many years.

He debuted on the March 18 edition of AEW Dynamite as the surprise leader or the “Exalted One” of The Dark Order. During what would be a tragically short time with the promotion, he challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship and defeated Cody Rhodes to win the TNT Championship.

Our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Brodie Lee.

Related Topics:

AEW

14 Matches & New ‘Waiting Room’ Segment Announced For Final AEW DARK Of 2020

Published

2 days ago

on

Dec 25, 2020

By

AEW DARK

All Elite Wrestling has announced the full lineup for next Tuesday night’s episode of AEW DARK. The final episode of 2020 will feature 14 matches (although a tweet sent out by the company says 13, while listing 14) as well as a new segment of “The Waiting Room” with Dr. Britt Baker DMD.

Here’s the full lineup:


  • Aaron Solow vs. Sammy Guevara
  • Lindsay Snow vs. Penelope Ford
  • SCU vs. TH2
  • Santana & Ortiz vs. Terrence & Terrell Hughes
  • Danny Limelight vs. Matt Sydal
  • Leva Bates vs. Madi Wrenkowski
  • Anna Jay vs. Jazmin Allure
  • Fuego del Sol vs. Griff Garrison
  • Rey Fenix vs. Vary Morales
  • John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Shawn Dean & Tyson Maddux
  • Tay Conti vs. Vertvixen
  • Chaos Project vs. Ariel Levy & El Cuervo de Puerto Rico
  • Ryzin & Nick Comoroto & James Tapia vs. Team Taz
  • Royal Money & Baron Black & Mike Verna vs. Gunn Club
  • The Waiting Room feat. Matt Sydal

AEW

AEW Star Suffers Partially Torn Pectoral Muscle, Out For Months

Published

2 days ago

on

Dec 24, 2020

By

AEW wrestler Trent noted on Twitter this afternoon that he has a partially torn pectoral muscle.

Trent competed in last week’s 12-man tag team match partnering with the Varsity Blondes and Top Flight against almost the entirety of The Inner Circle. It’s unclear if the injury was sustained during that match or not.


On Dynamite this week, Trent was put into an ambulance with Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy watching on. It wasn’t shown, but the implication was that he was attacked by Miro.

AEW

Shawn Spears Removed From AEW Roster Page

Published

2 days ago

on

Dec 24, 2020

By

Shawn Spears is no longer listed on the official AEW website’s roster page.

In a segment on this week’s AEW Dynamite, Spears expressed frustration over his position on the roster before storming out of the interview, claiming that he’ll come back to work “if he feels like it”.  You can watch the entire segment above.


“I bet on myself. I left New York, and the grass isn’t always greener. You can change the three letters, but you can’t change the glass ceiling. I am more talented than 95% of this roster and any other roster on this planet today. I look better, I work better and I damn sure talk better, so I don’t know why everybody is trying to work me into this thought that I’m not.”

“If you can’t find five minutes a week for a guy that’s got 19 years under his belt and checks every single box across the board on what it requires to be a television star, then yeah, there’s a problem. Despite walking into AEW hot as hell, by the way, only to find myself digging out of a hole for 18 months that Tony Khan and his favorite EVP Cody pushed me into.”

As of this week, Spears was not ranked in the AEW top five singles stars. He started 2020 on a serious losing streak in a failed attempt to find a tag team partner, and lost to Cody in the first round of the TNT Title tournament.

However, after losing once again to Dustin Rhodes at this year’s Double or Nothing, Spears rebounded bigtime with 13 consecutive singles victories on both DARK and Dynamite. While he came up short in a pair of battle royales, he has not been defeated one-on-one since May.

