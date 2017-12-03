Programming Revealed For WWE Week On USA Network

According to PWInsider.com, based on recent programming, it appears the following will air during “WWE Week” on USA Network next week:

Monday 12/11 will feature a new episode of Monday Night Raw.

Tuesday 12/12 at 6am will be the first airing of “Psych The Movie”, which guest stars WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. At 8pm EST Smackdown Live will air.

Wednesday 12/13 will feature the USA Network debut of NXT, airing at 7pm EST.

Thursday 12/14 will feature WWE Tribute to the Troops at 8pm EST.

Then at 10pm EST, the USA Network series “Damnation” airs a new episode guest-starring Luke Harper of the Bludgeon Brothers.