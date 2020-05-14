PROGRESS Wrestling Cancels Entire Summer Shows & Super Strong Style 16 Tournament

It’s unfortunate news for PROGRESS Wrestling this week as the popular UK independent company has announced all of its summer shows have been cancelled.

The company had a huge slate of shows for this summer, which included a tour of America and the annual Super Strong Style 16 tournament, which is one of the most widely anticipated tournaments in wrestling.

However, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the company has made the decision to put the safety of the talent first, and all shows from June 28-September 27 have been pulled.

The company released an official statement on the situation, which you can read in full below: