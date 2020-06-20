PROGRESS Wrestling Issues Statement On Recent Allegations; Cuts Ties With WWE Superstars & Vacates Titles

PROGRESS Wrestling in the UK has released a statement in regards to a recent string of allegations made against numerous professional wrestlers over the last few days, including many who work for the promotion.

The WWE affiliate has already completely severed ties with David Starr, Marc “Paz” Parry, Travis Banks and Ligero, while Jordan Devlin and Scotty Davis remain suspended “indefinitely” while their cases are looked into.

Banks, Ligero and Devlin are all currently under contract with WWE.