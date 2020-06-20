PROGRESS Wrestling Issues Statement On Recent Allegations; Cuts Ties With WWE Superstars & Vacates Titles

PROGRESS Wrestling in the UK has released a statement in regards to a recent string of allegations made against numerous professional wrestlers over the last few days, including many who work for the promotion.
The WWE affiliate has already completely severed ties with David Starr, Marc “Paz” Parry, Travis Banks and Ligero, while Jordan Devlin and Scotty Davis remain suspended “indefinitely” while their cases are looked into.
Banks, Ligero and Devlin are all currently under contract with WWE.
Further to our statement made earlier today, here is an update regarding specific allegations and current roster members:
David Starr – will no longer be working for PROGRESS
Marc ‘Paz’ Parry – will no longer be working for PROGRESS
Travis Banks – will no longer be working for PROGRESS
Ligero – will no longer be working for PROGRESS
Jordan Devlin – will be suspended indefinitely // the tag titles have been vacated
Scotty Davis – will be suspended indefinitely // the tag titles have been vacated
We take all these allegations extremely seriously. Those under suspension will have their situation reviewed periodically between now, and events starting again.
We continue to monitor and listen to the Speaking Out movement so that we can take appropriate action where necessary.