PROGRESS Wrestling Releases Statement Regarding The Status Of Paul Robinson

PROGRESS Wrestling has released an official statement this week regarding the status of Paul Robinson following its return.

The British independent company made its return this past Saturday with the PROGRESS Chapter 104 event, which was the first show for the company since February 23, 2020 due to the pandemic and the Speaking Out movement.

Following the movement, which was mainly focused on the British wrestling scene, PROGRESS has taken a variety of steps to clean up the company.

Despite that, Paul Robinson, who is the reigning PROGRESS Proteus Championship, did work the return event on Saturday. He was one of many wrestlers named as part of the Speaking Out movement last year, but he did work the event backstage as an agent.

Following a lot of questions about it from fans, the company has released the following statement:

It was always our intent to name talent competing on each card, so that those who wish to watch can make a judgement for themselves. When a talent is working in a non-performing capacity, we require their permission to name them publically. Paul Robinson has agreed that we can state that he was working as an agent on Chapter 104-108. Paul Robinson would have been an in ring competitor on this card, which changed only with conflicts of availability, and would have meant him being announced in the originally planned card. To reiterate our statement from 20th February, all talent were aware who would be working backstage on the show, and no issues were raised. We are happy that everyone working on that show has passed all of our vetting procedures. We ask if anyone has information about any of our talent or crew please get in contact via [email protected]sswrestling.com and we will act on the information accordingly. Thank you for all those who watched Chapter 104, we are looking forward to Chapter 105 this weekend. All The Best

Team PROGRESS

PROGRESS will be holding the Chapter 105 event this Saturday on the WWE Network, and as the statement confirms, Paul Robinson did work the event in a backstage capacity.