PROGRESS Wrestling Returns Today On The WWE Network: Natural Progression Series 7, Cara Noir Defends

PROGRESS Wrestling will run its first event in 11 months this afternoon, and for the first time ever the promotion will stream live on the WWE Network. The broadcast begins at 3:00 PM ET.

Chapter 104: Natural Progression will feature the seventh edition of the Natural Progression Series tournament created to showcase new and up-and-coming talent from the region.

Plenty of newcomers to the UK scene have competed in previous incarnations of the NPS including Will Ospreay, Flash Morgan Webster, Pete Dunne and Zack Gibson. Toni Storm won in 2017 in the first and only all-female tournament.

Competing in the tournament this year will be Warren Banks, Big Guns Joe, Danny Black, Elijah, Ethan Allen, Kid Lykos II, Luke Jacobs and Man Like Deriess.

In addition the following non-tournament matches have been announced:

PROGRESS World Championship #1 Contender’s Match

Spike Trivet vs. Omari vs. Gene Munny vs. Chris Ridgeway

PROGRESS World Championship Match

Cara Noir (c) vs. Dan Moloney

Millie McKenzie vs. Mercedez Blaze

Kid Lykos vs. Chuck Mambo