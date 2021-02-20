UK
PROGRESS Wrestling Returns Today On The WWE Network: Natural Progression Series 7, Cara Noir Defends
PROGRESS Wrestling will run its first event in 11 months this afternoon, and for the first time ever the promotion will stream live on the WWE Network. The broadcast begins at 3:00 PM ET.
Chapter 104: Natural Progression will feature the seventh edition of the Natural Progression Series tournament created to showcase new and up-and-coming talent from the region.
Plenty of newcomers to the UK scene have competed in previous incarnations of the NPS including Will Ospreay, Flash Morgan Webster, Pete Dunne and Zack Gibson. Toni Storm won in 2017 in the first and only all-female tournament.
Competing in the tournament this year will be Warren Banks, Big Guns Joe, Danny Black, Elijah, Ethan Allen, Kid Lykos II, Luke Jacobs and Man Like Deriess.
In addition the following non-tournament matches have been announced:
PROGRESS World Championship #1 Contender’s Match
Spike Trivet vs. Omari vs. Gene Munny vs. Chris Ridgeway
PROGRESS World Championship Match
Cara Noir (c) vs. Dan Moloney
Millie McKenzie vs. Mercedez Blaze
Kid Lykos vs. Chuck Mambo
WWE Expected To Make Major NXT UK Announcement This Week
WWE is expected to make a “major announcement” about the NXT UK brand this week, according to a new report from Dave Meltzer, and a mandatory meeting for talent is scheduled for Tuesday.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, new in-ring content has not been filmed for the weekly NXT UK series on the WWE Network since the early March television tapings in Coventry, England.
NXT UK Takeover: Dublin was originally slated to take place in April, but has been pushed back to October, while the May television tapings in Bournemouth, the June tapings at the 2020 Download Festival, as well as the July tapings in Glasgow were all cancelled.
While there have been rumors that WWE has plans to reopen empty arena tapings for the NXT UK brand, there are several possibilities given how many names from the UK were accused of sexual misconduct and abuse during the recent #SpeakingOut social media movement.
Indie
PROGRESS Wrestling Shuts Down To Make Changes, Investigation Launched Into New Management Team Member
Earlier today PROGRESS Wrestling announced a major shakeup to the team behind-the-scenes, in the wake of sexual misconduct and abuse allegations against numerous wrestlers and wrestling personalities.
Those changes included appointing James Asner, Vicky Haskins, Lucy Cave and Michael Oku to the management team, while Glen Robinson, Matt Richards and Jon Briley are all stepping down from their roles.
Well, it appears a management shake-up is just the tip of the iceberg. PROGRESS has released another statement announcing that the promotion will temporarily be shut down, until a time when “we’re happy enough with the changes”.
Burn It Down. Build It Back Up. Believe In Change.
The last 24 hours have been an eye-opener. Words are not enough. With that in mind, we will build this from the ground back up. We’re shutting everything down, until we’re happy enough with the changes that we make, to re-open. We will be the pioneer for change that this industry needs at this moment.
Our first priority is the safeguarding of talent, crew and fans. We are talking with the police and are close to finalising something that we are super proud of, and that we can share across every promotion.
We know people are keen to know the revamped company structure. Vicky, Lucy, Michael and James are in control of every single element; there is no involvement from anyone else. Jon remains the owner of PROGRESS but we have complete control of everything. Neither Glen nor Matt are involved in any capacity, financial or otherwise, nor are they returning. Jon has trusted us with this, and we applaud his bravery in both this and the health battle he finds himself in.
Starting as we mean to go on, we will be fully investigating the posts about Michael Oku that have been placed online. None of us are above the high standards we want to set, and it will be a full and in-depth investigation.
No one is above scrutiny.
Our emails will remain open: [email protected]
AEW
STF Underground Episode 47 – AEW’s Big Week, Dusty Classic Predictions, Who Should Win The Women’s Royal Rumble?
Welcome once again to another episode of STF Underground!
In this episode, the guys discuss:
- Tessa Blanchard, New IMPACT World Champion
- AEW’s Big Announcements
- This Week’s Wednesday Night War Breakdown
- Predictions in the Semi Finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic
- AEW vs. NXT Ratings
