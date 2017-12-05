ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

Below is a new promo video for the main event of WWE Clash of Champions, which will feature AJ Styles defending the WWE Championship against Jinder Mahal. Styles vs Mahal is the rematch stemming from Mahal losing the title to Styles at WWE Smackdown Manchester:

Randy Orton Remembers Umaga

Yesterday was the 8 year anniversary of the passing of WWE star Umaga, and Randy Orton posted the following on Twitter, offering a rememberance of his friend:

12/4/09 8 years ago, many people including me lost a true friend. He was one of the most… https://t.co/hJ3ax0E5vV — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) December 4, 2017

Nia Jax Responds to Enzo Amore

As seen on WWE Raw last night, a new romantic story line was teased between Nia Jax and Enzo Amore. Amore was seen backstage addressing his “Zo Train” group, when Jax approached the Cruiserweight Champion and dropped Enzo’s famous “how you doin?” line. The two have since had the following exchange on Twitter: