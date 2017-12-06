ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

* * * * *

WWE 2K18 is now available on Nintendo Switch, and WWE has released the following video hyping the game’s new availability:

“WWE 2K18 is now available for Nintendo Switch! Get ready to play the first WWE video game to appear on a Nintendo platform in over five years and the first portable WWE video game in six years”:

Watch Bryan vs The Miz Title Match

WWE has also released the following video featuring The Miz vs Daniel Bryan in a U.S. Title match from WWE Night of Champions in 2010:

Read Also: Rumor Killer on Daniel Bryan’s In-Ring Status, Why Bryan Is Refereeing Title Match

YouTube Star at WWE Raw

YouTube star Lilly Singh, who has worked with WWE in the past and has made appearances on TV, was seated ringside for WWE Raw this week at The Staples Center in Los Angeles. Singh has posted the following video reacting to her WWE night:

“Sitting front row and watching fit people flex their muscles? DON’T MIND IF I DO! Huge thanks to WWE for always treating me like family”!