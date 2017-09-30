ProWrestling.com Signs New Managing Editor, Creative Director Ahead of Relaunch

ProWrestling.com is excited to announce the signings of Nick Paglino and Mike Killam to the senior management team, effective immediately.

The two boast a combined twenty years experience covering the world of professional wrestling. Their acquisition is the first step in a major overhaul to our website which will roll out over the next few months, beginning with a complete visual rework tentatively set for early October.

Nick Paglino will be stepping in as our new Managing Editor, heading up the day-to-day operations of the website including our writing staff, scheduling and the implementation of SEO and social media best practices, among other responsibilities.

“I am excited to be joining the ProWrestling.com team and look forward to the future of the brand, and working with its amazing staff. We have great things in store for PW and its loyal, tremendous fan base,” said Paglino.

Mike Killam will be coming on board as Senior Editor and Creative Director, responsible for executing the bold new creative vision and direction for the website, crafted in conjunction with ProWrestling.com’s primary owners.

“More than anything, I’m excited to have this opportunity to create something truly special and unique,” said Killam, “free of the restraints we’ve had placed on us in the past. I have so many plans and ideas for both the short-term and long-term growth of the brand, and I’m excited to reveal some of the incredibly talented names that we’ll be working with going forward.”

We are thrilled to have both Nick and Mike on our team going forward, and excited to begin rolling out our collective vision for ProWrestling.com’s future.

As noted, the first step in that process is a complete visual overhaul tentatively set to launch going into next weekend’s WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. We also have more than a dozen exclusive interviews scheduled, including backstage access to the upcoming Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling “Global Wars” event in Chicago.

Stay tuned for more information, coming very soon!

