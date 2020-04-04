Showing 1 of 16

The ProWrestling.com staff has gathered to offer their predictions – for whatever they’re actually worth – for this weekend’s bizarre WrestleMania 36 matches. All 16 of them. Before we jump in, let’s take a look at who’s featured.

Mike Killam (@MikeKillam) is the Managing Editor of ProWrestling.com, with a little over a decade in wrestling news and reporting. Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1) is our morning news poster extraordinaire and WWE live coverage provider, hailing all the way from the U.K.

Ross W. Berman IV (@RossWBermanIV) is also on our news staff, in addition to his role as Wrestlezone.com’s resident NJPW expert, and Killam’s very occasional podcast co-host. Finally, that brings us to Doug Enriquez (@DougEWrestling), who provides AEW live coverage for our site. He is also the host of the STF Underground podcast, and has hosted quite a few of our interviews.

Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs Daniel Bryan

Mike Killam: I’m taking Bryan to win. As much as I will always love Sami Zayn, his makeshift little group hasn’t clicked with me. It’s three guys who were all arguably among the best in the world prior to being signed by WWE, who are now just there. They’re that friend who used to be super cool, but you lost touch over the years and now things are awkward. Bryan and Gulak are entertaining, that’s the direction I want to see more from, so I’m taking Bryan to win.

Matthew Wilkinson: This is one of the most exciting matches of the entire weekend and if they are given plenty of time they could easily steal the show. Seeing Sami Zayn back in the ring for a real match is going to be tons of fun and there will no doubt be plenty of shenanigans on the outside. People need a feel-good moment right now, and Daniel Bryan becoming the Intercontinental Champion is exactly that.

Ross Berman: I think it makes the most sense for Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro to help Zayn sneak out the win against Bryan. Zayn is a champion that, despite being a heel, fans are invested in, and Daniel Bryan winning a title without an audience chanting “YES!” just feels wrong. Let Zayn & his international posse be the thorn in Daniel Bryan & Drew Gulak’s side all summer, and then Bryan can finally capture the title at a show with an actual crowd.

Doug Enriquez: The problem with Sami Zayn losing here is that he and his band of misfits would be directionless once again. I think Sami Zayn picks up the victory, especially because after their last match, Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak have a story to keep telling. Look for Gulak to get involved to teach Bryan “one last lesson” about the holes in his game. I have a feeling that Bryan letting his guard down was all part of the plan.