PW Staff Present 2021 WWE Royal Rumble Predictions: Who’s Going To WrestleMania??
1 WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Mike Killam:
I’ve got nothing against Carmella but I’ll be honest, I’m not the biggest fan of her and Sasha Banks working together. It’s largely the fault of whoever writes their promos, but there’s a lack of chemistry between them. I was okay with their TLC battle being a one-and-done, but that’s rarely how WWE does things these days — so here we are.
Banks should win. She’s on a different level as a champion, as a character, and as a star right now. I could very easily see WWE throwing the belt to Carmella because that’s one of the few ways they know how to get heat. It’s the wrong move. Carmella is good. Banks is the reason you order WrestleMania.
dougEwrestling:
There is no way that Sasha doesn’t win this match. For the first time she’s had an interesting and convincing title run, and nothing that she has done with Carmella has been interesting. They tried, but it’s time to move on. Now the question is who is next for the Boss at Mania?
Matthew Wilkinson:
Out of all the matches on the WWE Royal Rumble card, this feels like the easiest one to predict. While Carmella’s latest character is entertaining, taking the title away from Sasha Banks at any point before WWE WrestleMania 37 would be ridiculous. The Legit Boss will take this one, in what will likely be a very entertaining match.
Colby Applegate:
There’s no doubt Sasha Banks should retain here. I’m curious to see if they’ll be able to top their fun match from TLC. The extension of this feud has been lacking, but Banks competing against Reginald was a fun stepping stone. I’d hate to see Carmella get lost in the shuffle going into WrestleMania, so here’s hoping she stays relevant after another loss to The Boss.
2 WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Mike Killam:
Is there an option where neither team wins and the belts go to NXT where they actually have a chance at maybe sustaining a women’s tag team division? Probably not. Baszler and Jax were better with the belts because, despite being thrown together, at least they established themselves as a team and are presented as villains that fans actually enjoy booing. I’m also okay with them being split up, but knowing WWE they’ll both be in worse tag teams within a month anyways (remind me, why did we split up the IIconics again?). I’ll take the challengers to win.
dougEwrestling:
Can we have neither win and have a tournament for new champs? Having the titles on Charlotte and Asuka has made Asuka’s title reign even more irrelevant and I just do not want to see Nia and Shayna as champs. Shayna needs to be a dominant singles star and Asuka needs to actually be Raw Women’s champ. For the sake of the swerve and what seems to be their inevitable match though, I’m picking for Asuka and Charlotte to break up, lose their titles, and set up their match at Mania.
Matthew Wilkinson:
The women’s tag team division has been a mess for a while now, and WWE would be smart to transition these titles over to NXT with whoever wins the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. But before that point we have this rematch, between two teams of singles stars with the Raw Women’s Championship stuck in the midst of it. Heading into ‘Mania, it would be better to have the Women’s Title free of tag team storylines, so Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler should win here.
Colby Applegate:
Remember when automatic rematches were a thing of the past? All jokes aside, the Raw women’s division needs some serious sorting out. At first it was, “they need more star power,” but Charlotte is back. We have a new set of Tag Team Champions, however they’ve been involved in their own storylines that haven’t involved Baszler and Jax. I’m still not sure what the end game is, but I say let’s give up the act already. Jax and Baszler will regain the titles, setting up another eventual feud between Charlotte and Asuka.
3 WWE Championship Match
Mike Killam:
McIntyre. That’s all your getting. WWE didn’t put any effort into this match, why should I?
dougEwrestling:
I have a sick feeling in my stomach about this. I can’t bring myself to pick Goldberg because I refuse to believe WWE is so stupid to put the title on him. Please let Drew win.
Matthew Wilkinson:
Expect a very short match full of Claymore’s and Spears. This isn’t going to be a classic by any stretch, and the lack of build-up to this hasn’t really built much excitement. WWE loves throwing a title on Goldberg at this time of year, but not this time. Drew slays another WWE legend to keep cementing his legacy.
Colby Applegate:
Goldberg says he has two contracted matches per year, and it seems one of those is being wasted on a “dream” match no one asked for. Goldberg doesn’t need the one World Title that has alluded him, and a loss to McIntyre would help solidify McIntyre’s year-long hot streak. Here’s hoping both men stay safe en route to a Claymore for the three-count.
4 Last Man Standing for the WWE Universal Title
Mike Killam:
I know I’ve been… shall we say, a bit negative so far in my analysis for this Sunday’s pay-per-view. This, however, is a match I’m greatly looking forward to. I’m taking Reigns to win because betting against him right now just feels like a sure-fire way to lose money.
Kevin Owens losing again does present a possible issue, but I’m also okay with Reigns finally pinning him clean in the middle of the ring. No more shenanigans — just let your champion win. KO likely isn’t the guy to take the belt off Roman. I don’t know who is. I think maybe it’s okay to not know. It’s okay for WWE to not know. Let it ride…
dougEwrestling:
This is actually a feud that I’m up to date and interested in on the main roster, and that speaks to the level of talent from both stars. I’m giving the nod to Roman though, as his level of work is the highest of anyone in the WWE and he is one of the best things going in wrestling today. When someone beats him, it has to mean a lot.
Matthew Wilkinson:
This is going to be a fantastic match, with both men firing on all cylinders right now. WWE’s in a tough spot here, because Kevin Owens has been back at his best lately, and he deserves a run with the title, yet Roman Reigns is operating on another level right now. I expect Roman to edge through this one, in what will be a very hard-fought match.
Colby Applegate:
I feel like I’m one of the few who actually would’ve preferred Adam Pearce getting a crack at the title rather than seeing Kevin Owens lose yet again. Don’t get me wrong, I’m all for seeing Owens in a title match. But Roman Reigns is all but certain to carry the Universal Title into WrestleMania. He’s having the best run of his career, which is unfortunate for someone like KO who could use another run at the top. If their Royal Rumble 2017 No DQ match was any indiction, this rematch will go down as a hard-hitting scrap. However, this time, I expect a different result. The Head of the Table will stand tall with or without help.
5 Women’s Royal Rumble Match
Mike Killam:
This one is wide open. I’m backing Bianca Belair because I think it’s her time, but if not here than I really have no concrete options for you. Lacey Evans will likely eliminate Charlotte, or Charlotte will win and take down Lacey as a warmup for WrestleMania over the next two months. Rhea Ripley is a good option. Io Shirai is a good option. Bayley is always on the radar. This should be a good one, and as long as they avoid going to the well with someone I’m already sick of, there aren’t that many “wrong” answers.
dougEwrestling:
My initial pick is Bianca Belair, but it seems like that’s the popular pick here. So what the hell, I’ll go with the surprise pick and put a debuting Rhea Ripley at the top, cementing herself atop the women’s division where she belongs.
Matthew Wilkinson:
Bianca Belair feels like the clear favorite heading into this match, but I personally believe this is the time and the place to introduce Rhea Ripley as main roster star. Ripley has done everything there is to do in NXT, and bringing her in by winning the Rumble would certainly be a big way to do it.
Colby Applegate:
The Royal Rumble is a great way to put over a rising star destined for a WrestleMania spotlight. And who is worthy of that spot this year? Bianca Belair. The EST of WWE was a show-stealer in last year’s Rumble, and now she’s one of the few stars who actually has momentum to capitalize on. How fitting would it be if Belair tossed out Bayley to win the whole thing? And what’s not to love about Belair vs. Sasha Banks on the biggest stage? This is a move a majority of the fanbase will support.
6 Men’s Royal Rumble Match
Mike Killam:
Brock Lesnar and Keith Lee are my go-to picks. Lee has been groomed for the role and a possible match with Drew McIntyre at Wrestlemania, but with another two-night show they have a lot of main events to fill and betting against Brock Lesnar is really, really stupid.
Daniel Bryan is a good idea if there’s going to be fans in the building at WrestleMania, and that story is built-in and ready to go if they’re smart enough to pull the trigger. It’s literally Bryan’s fault Reigns took so long to get where he is right now, and the Rumble is the impetus for this whole thing.
Edge was at the top of my list, but neither McIntyre nor Reigns make a lot of sense as targets. Orton could win, but The Fiend isn’t done with him. I could see Reigns destroying Owens earlier in the night and KO hobbling out on one good leg to win, potentially. There’s also Goldberg, if they want to make everyone really mad. Gun to my head, I guess I’ll take Lesnar.
dougEwrestling:
The logical pick with no surprises is Daniel Bryan, who has the story behind him. But my fantasy pick is Brock Lesnar, as that will be the most exciting program bar none in WWE if they could put him in a program with Roman Reigns.
Matthew Wilkinson:
There are quite a few options of possible winners heading into this match. Daniel Bryan, Edge, a returning Fiend are obviously options, with darkhorse picks such as Shinsuke Nakamura, Sheamus, and Keith Lee all being credible enough to win it as well.
But with my prediction of Roman Reigns retaining, I believe he needs a major babyface name for WrestleMania, and Daniel Bryan would fill that spot perfectly. He’s someone that fans would love to see in the main event as audiences return to the stands for WrestleMania.
Colby Applegate:
The men’s Rumble feels a little bit less predictable. We have two strong world champions who will both be seeking a WrestleMania-worthy challenger in the coming weeks. We’ve seen the likes of AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro pick up steam to kick off the new year. Daniel Bryan is another favorite. However, I’m going with a dark horse pick this time. How about John Morrison? With a storyline already in place from the end of 2020, having The Miz as Mr. Money in the Bank, Morrison as the Rumble winner, and McIntyre as WWE Champion could be very intriguing if they drop some of the comedy and get serious going into April. It’s time WWE let John Morrison be the main event star we know he can be.
What are your predictions for the WWE Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comment section below, or share your predictions with us on social media @prowrestlingcom
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #3)
As we head towards one of the busiest periods of the calendar year for professional wrestling, the eyes have certainly been on the weekly shows and the quality that they are providing. The third week of the year certainly wasn’t a perfect one overall, but while some shows struggled, others really thrived.
There were some fantastic in-ring matches throughout the week, with a title bout and some good storyline development towards the major shows that are coming up in the future. But which show was the pick of the bunch? Join us as we Break It Down to find out!
6. WWE Raw
For the third week in a row, WWE Raw takes the bottom spot, with the red brand really struggling to build an entertaining three hours. The show has fleeting moments of quality, such as the match between Charlotte Flair and Peyton Royce, which was hard-hitting and back and forth, as did Ricochet and AJ Styles, which is no surprise.
However, the show is just far too inconsistent, with not enough quality throughout the evening to really grip people, even heading into the Royal Rumble. Mace and Xavier Woods had quite a sloppy match, while the six-man tag team match had far too much in-fighting for The Hurt Business for the bout to get going.
Alexa’s Playground didn’t really work with Asuka, and their main event angle didn’t click either. However, the worst segment of the night was the Dirt Sheet, which was mocking Drew McIntyre and Goldberg. Seeing Gillberg was fun, but this didn’t build any interest in the upcoming WWE Championship match and made them both look ridiculous.
5. AEW Dynamite
It was an off night for AEW this week, with this particular episode of AEW Dynamite not quite delivering or feeling particularly ‘must-see.’ There were good elements to this show, with Tazz cutting a great promo and Jon Moxley having arguably the match of the night.
However, there was a lot that just didn’t work. The opening tag team match was chaotic and quite sloppy, and that was a trend throughout the night. AEW often likes to have six-man tags, but a lack of rule-following is something that makes the matches tough to get connected with.
The main event was fun, seeing the Inner Circle’s attempts to prove who is the best being enjoyable, but it wasn’t a blockbuster match. Meanwhile, Cody’s bout with Peter Avalon was just far too long. The Shaq storyline continues to be teased and hasn’t really proven to be interesting to this point, with this show just lacking the normal buzz overall.
4. WWE SmackDown
The blue brand was a much better show this week than last, with WWE SmackDown returning to its usual quality. Throughout the show, the work with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman was tremendous, with the opening promo from the Universal Champion silencing any doubters about his microphone skills.
The women’s tag team match was very enjoyable, with The Riott Squad holding their own with the champions until Billie Kay accidentally cost them. Her work is continuing to be great, and hopefully, WWE can continue that, meanwhile the Obstacle course did actually prove to be entertaining.
This was the type of segment that could have been a disaster, but it did a really good job of putting over Bianca Belair, especially when she carried Otis. Plus, seeing Kevin Owens get the best of Roman Reigns for a change was fantastic to see, as that hasn’t really happened since the Tribal Chief returned to WWE.
3. WWE NXT U.K.
WWE NXT U.K. was very enjoyable this week, with WWE’s newest brand continuing to deliver in high-quality in-ring action. Right from the start that standard was set as Rampage Brown and Dave Mastiff had a very hard-hitting bout. There was nothing pretty or technical about it, but instead, it was just a physical brawl, which was tons of fun to watch.
The show developed other storylines nicely as well. Kenny Williams pushing Amir Jordan into a tough match sets up certain possibilities, meanwhile seeing Ilja Dragunov return and showcase a much more physical and aggressive side of himself was tremendous, as he can build on this now.
The main event was given plenty of time and it really benefitted from that. Kay Lee Ray put her NXT U.K. Women’s Championship on the line against Jinny and they had a fantastic match together, going back and forth with Joseph Conners causing issues on the outside, ultimately leading to the finish.
2. WWE NXT
The black and gold brand was very much focused on the in-ring product again this week, which is mainly because of the two tournaments taking place. Kushida and Leon Ruff had a solid match with The Way, while Lucha House Party and Imperium had a really exciting match as well.
Having Lucha House Party set up their match with Legado Del Fantasma was great work, continuing to push the main roster team. Plus, it was great to see the women’s tournament really get built up, and Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter going through was a great surprise.
But it was the main event that really stole the show here, with the Fight Pit returning. This match type is one of the best that WWE has created in years, and Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa certainly didn’t disappoint, with an incredibly physical clash.
1. IMPACT Wrestling
When it comes to the best show of the week, there’s no doubt that IMPACT Wrestling takes the top prize. This show had everything from great in-ring work, surprises, and fantastic backstage segments to create a really entertaining evening of wrestling.
The big tag team segment was great, seeing James Storm return and then the surprise of Matt Hardy and Private Party, proving more doors are open between AEW and IMPACT. This played into the main event, which was a great bout, and with Tony Khan appearing as well, it was certainly noteworthy.
The way Taya Valkyrie finished up her run with IMPACT was fantastic, while the opening match between Eric Young and Rhino, plus the post-match beatdown was very well done as well. The show built the women’s tag team division and continued to push other mid-card talents too, which really provided an entertaining show.
Sixth place= 1 point
Fifth place= 2 points
Fourth place= 3 points
Third place= 4 points
Second place=5 points
First place= 6 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 3
IMPACT Wrestling- 12
WWE NXT- 15
AEW Dynamite- 12
WWE NXT UK- 10
WWE SmackDown- 11
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #2)
While it’s still early on in 2021, the wrestling world has set a high standard for in-ring quality so far from last week and all of the shows continued in that mindset here. The shows were all varied and while not everything worked for each show, there were a lot of positives to takeaway.
A week that featured huge title matches, fantastic promos, and even some fireballs being thrown in for good measure has been enough to keep everyone entertained. But, which show was the strongest of the bunch? Let’s Break It Down and find out!
6. WWE Raw
WWE Raw has been a struggle as of late, and sadly this show didn’t change that run of form for the red brand. It was clear the show had been hurt by COVID-19, with a lot of people missing and a lot pulling double duty on the night, so credit does deserve to be given for that. On that note, praise is deserved for Drew McIntyre too, for making his appearances via video, despite having a positive COVID test.
Sheamus and Keith Lee had a fun match as partners and as opponents on this show, but outside of that this show lacked a lot. Charlotte Flair facing Lacey Evans was nothing special, and using Ric frequently right now isn’t helping her character while having Riddle be beaten so easily feels like a mistake, even if it helps Bobby Lashley overall.
The whole show was built around Triple H returning for a one-off match with Randy Orton, which was all set up nicely. It was never going to be a full match, but it would’ve been nice to have given this a little longer. Obviously, the big talking point was the Alexa Bliss fire, some people loved it, others hated it. I personally, quite enjoy a little magic and ridiculousness when it’s done well, and this story is working so far, with this being a nice finish to the show.
5. WWE SmackDown
WWE SmackDown kickstarted 2021 with a bang last week, but sadly this episode was a slight drop in quality. It was still a good show though, with lots of positives to take, especially in terms of the in-ring product, with Daniel Bryan and Cesaro have a particularly great match on this show.
The work with Billie Kay was a lot of fun, with her ‘punk’ vibes being fantastic comedy, while the storyline with King Corbin and the Mysterio family continues to be put together well. Jey Uso had a really good match with Shinsuke Nakamura too, who appears to be gaining a big push as a babyface, which is great to see.
However, there were elements that didn’t work, with Bayley’s new talk show and segment being a little awkward, while all of the build with Roman Reigns and Adam Pearce was a little dragged out and too repetitive from last week.
4. WWE NXT UK
WWE NXT UK was another really fun show this week, with the brand continuing to put together some great work lately. Seeing the debut of Sha Samuels was great, as he is a real talent in the ring and on the microphone, and he had a nice hard-hitting encounter with Joe Coffey to kick off the show.
Jinny and Kay Lee Ray had a really nice promo segment to build to their title match, and it certainly built interest in their upcoming title match. Plus, Sam Gradwell and Tyler Bate had a really enjoyable match together, with WWE clearly looking to build Bate back up.
However, this show was really all about the main event. WALTER defending his NXT UK Championship didn’t disappoint. He and A-Kid had tremendous chemistry with this being a very hard-hitting encounter that didn’t let up from start to finish, with WALTER retaining, but A-Kid looking just as good in defeat.
3. IMPACT Wrestling
It was a big week for IMPACT Wrestling with the Hard To Kill event taking place this weekend. While that PPV was a lot of fun, our focus is on the weekly edition of IMPACT, which on the whole was also a great show, building to the PPV in a really nice manner.
The opening women’s match got plenty of time and they didn’t disappoint, while the tag team match featuring Manik and Suicide was also a fast-paced and frantic bout. The storyline development between Eric Young’s group and Rhino and his men wasn’t really needed, with the match itself being incredibly average.
Moose’s squash victory was also dragged on a little too long, and he would’ve benefited from being a little quicker. However, the main event between Karl Anderson and Rich Swann was solid, and the post-match brawl built up the six-man tag team match for Hard To Kill perfectly, which is what was needed.
2. WWE NXT
Yet again the black and gold brand was very enjoyable this week. The show featured a lot of brilliant in-ring work, with a large focus being placed on tag team wrestling, with the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic beginning, which brought plenty of fun bouts.
Grizzled Young Veterans showcased just how good they are, although, booking Ever-Rise as a babyface team here was odd, while MSK’s debut was very fun to see, with the former IMPACT stars seriously impressing. Candice LeRae and Shotzi Blackheart had a good bout as well, while Xia Li’s character development continues to be done brilliantly.
Johnny Gargano’s match with Dexter Lumis was the only real disappointment of the show, as this didn’t quite connect. However, the work with Pete Dunne throughout the show was excellent, building him and his group up as a real threat, with Dunne facing Finn Balor being something that everyone should be excited for.
1. AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite was incredibly exciting this week, with a lot of really good matches taking place. The show benefited from not having and big multi-man matches, with everything being crisp and to the point. PAC and Eddie Kingston had an excellent opening match which set the pace for the entire show, with this story being a lot of fun.
This show also saw the best piece of booking that Miro has had since he joined AEW. He was dominant and physical, and hopefully, this is how he’s used moving forwards. The Matt Hardy and Private Party backstage segment will likely be overlooked by most, but it was really good storytelling here as well.
Kenny Omega choosing The Good Brothers over the ‘Bucks is a nice twist, and FTR also had a fantastic tag team bout with Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt. The Waiting Room segment was fun and really shows Britt Baker at her best, meanwhile, Tay Conti and Serena Deeb had a fantastic match. The main event also delivered, like everything on this brilliant show, but the only nitpick I had was Sting’s appearance. Doing the same thing with him every week is already feeling stale, he is someone who should be used less frequently to make him feel more special, in my opinion.
Sixth place= 1 point
Fifth place= 2 points
Fourth place= 3 points
Third place= 4 points
Second place=5 points
First place= 6 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 2
IMPACT Wrestling- 6
WWE NXT- 10
AEW Dynamite- 10
WWE NXT UK- 6
WWE SmackDown- 8
We Ranked: 5 Ways WWE Should Utilize The Legends On WWE Raw
Tonight is WWE Raw Legends Night, and plenty of familiar faces will be coming back to the company, but how should WWE use them? It’s going to be a blockbuster episode of WWE Raw to kickstart 2021 in style, and there will be a real element of nostalgia about the show, with a lot of legends being confirmed for the event.
While not every legend is going to have a significant role to play on the show, some of the talents are going to have a very big part to play in things. WWE has heavily pushed the legends aspect of the show, so there’s no doubt going to be some involvement. But what are the best, and most logical ways the talents could be used?
