PW 2020 WWE Mock Draft – Vote Now For Who Drafted The Best Brand

The ProWrestling.com family is back together once again! Managing Editor Mike Killam joins forces with Dan Ryno of the Ryno Wrestling Review and Doug E. Wrestling of STF Underground for the first ever PW Family Mock Draft.

Ahead of this Friday’s 2020 WWE Draft we each took one of the company’s three televised brands, came upwith a list of rules and regulations (since WWE basically gave us nothing to work with until the very last minute), and shook up the sports entertainment empire’s rosters.

Your mission – should you choose to accept it – is to watch our Mock Draft, go over the finalized rosters that I will leave below, and cast your vote for which PW Family member you believe drafted the best roster.

You can do that by leaving a comment on our official Facebook page in the space we’ve designated for this event, or by following this very long link.