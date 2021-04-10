Editorials
PW Staff Make Their WWE WrestleMania Predictions For Night One
CESARO vs. SETH ROLLINS
Mike Killam (@mikekillam): I have no illusions that after nine years Cesaro is going to have this incredible WrestleMania match and WWE will suddenly start booking him like they should have been for nearly a decade. BUT that being said, this should still be a great match. I’m going to take Cesaro to win because this feels like the kind of WrestleMania match they run back a few times at subsequent PPVs, and it’s far easier to book the babyface going over first.
dougEwrestling (@dougEwrestling): This might be the match I’m looking forward to most since people will finally see what Cesaro is capable of and on the grandest stage of them all. One can only hope that this is the point that we can look back and sat “THAT was the breakout moment for Cesaro.” Also, Seth is no slouch and we know that WrestleMania is his play place to show off his skills.
Matthew Wilkinson (@mc_wilkinson1): It is great to see Cesaro finally getting a featured singles match at WrestleMania, which is something he has deserved for years. WWE has done a good job in building this match and considering the talent of both men, this has the chance to be a true show-stealer. Seth Rollins is someone who doesn’t need the victory right now, and a win would only keep Cesaro’s momentum going, which is what should happen.
Colby Applegate (@colbyappleg8): I’ve been a proud member of the #CesaroSection since the guy joined WWE, and I still cannot believe he’s actually getting a singles match at WrestleMania that has a story behind it. I guess we can thank a two-night WrestleMania for that? To make it even better, Seth Rollins is another one of my all-time faves. (Judge me.) So, to see these two mixing it up at WrestleMania is a dream come true. With that said, I don’t think Cesaro came this far to only come this far. The Swiss Superman needs a huge win to keep this momentum going. Rollins is at a point in his career where this kind of loss won’t hurt him in the long run, especially with the gimmick he has right now. Cesaro for the win.
STEEL CAGE MATCH
BRAUN STROWMAN vs. SHANE MCMAHON
dougEwrestling: LOL
Mike Killam: Good point, Doug.
Matthew Wilkinson: Nobody is interested in this match, but it will no doubt feature some form of ridiculous spot and bump from Shane McMahon that will have people talking. There’s no doubt about who should be taking the victory here, and that’s Braun Strowman and hopefully then we can all move on from this one.
Colby Applegate: A “brains vs. Braun” story that not a single soul asked for. The opposite of a dream match. Braun should still be a heel, yet here we are. The only possible saving grace to this is that we hopefully get to watch Shane be rag-dolled around a steel cage for ten minutes. If this match isn’t being done to keep Strowman relevant, then what are we doing here? Braun over brains here.
THE MIZ & JOHN MORRISON vs. BAD BUNNY & DAMIAN PRIEST
Mike Killam: The tag match was always the plan. I’m not sure what changed, or if anything changed, but this was always the plan from the beginning. Perhaps there was a COVID scare or something else took Priest off TV for a few weeks. Perhaps they just saw Bad Bunny doing well and wanted to give him a few weeks to go out on his own and make a statement. I honestly think he’s done great for himself. He’s clearly taking the role seriously, and working really hard to make sure fans aren’t disappointed. I also just don’t understand the hate WWE fans have for Bad Bunny to begin with. The “WHO?” or “nobody knows who this guy is” comments in every article and social media thread really expose how much hardcore wrestling fans are caught up in their own bubble. It’s kind of scary. Personally as a member of the LGBTQ+ community and a big fan of hip hop, there’s a lot of awkward latent homophobia in the industry and Bad Bunny is one of the rare gems who constantly uses his platform to stand up against it. How can you not support the guy?
dougEwrestling: I’m curious why this went last minute from a singles match to a tag. Was it because they don’t have the confidence they thought they would in Bad Bunny? Either way, my hope is that coming out of this Damian Priest comes out looking strong,
Matthew Wilkinson: When it comes to celebrity matches at WrestleMania, it’s usually a safe bet to back them. The real question is how the quality of the match goes, but so far everything Bad Bunny has done with WWE has been great, which is a good sign. I’m glad this became a tag team match because it will protect him and Damian Priest deserves his shot, and he and Bad Bunny should be scoring the victory here.
Colby Applegate: Somehow this has become one of the most consistent stories with the build starting at Royal Rumble. It sounds like Bad Bunny has been dedicated in training for his in-ring debut, so I’m looking forward to seeing what he pulls off. WrestleMania is about feel-good moments, so it’s probably best the celebrity wins here by any means necessary.
RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
NEW DAY (c) vs. AJ STYLES & OMOS
Mike Killam: I’m going to make this point again really soon so I want you to remember I said it here first — WWE does not care about tag team wrestling. Alright cool. I’m taking AJ Styles and Omos to win here because I don’t want to spend another second putting thought into something WWE won’t put thought into themselves. I’m sure my colleagues will hit on all the other important “why is AJ Styles being used like this?” and “why did they break up the Hurt Business” takes.
dougEwrestling: I don’t get why this is happening and can’t help but feel like they’re wasting Styles this year. The guy is still phenomenal, but let’s face its the guy is no spring chicken. There are plenty of people on the roster that aren’t booked that could benefit from a marquee match with Styles. Still, Omos could knock it out of the park, and I hope he does. I’ll take the New Day to pick up the victory here.
Matthew Wilkinson: On paper, this is quite a random match, but it’s one that a lot of people are looking forward to. A lot of that is down to how Omos has been booked by WWE, having shown glimpses of his amazing strength, people are excited for his in-ring debut at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. He and AJ Styles are entertaining together, and giving them a run as a dominant pair of Tag Team Champions could be fun.
Colby Applegate: This one came out of left field, but it works. AJ Styles will be able to work magic with Kofi and Woods, while the world will be anticipating Omos’ first tag into the match. I’m one of the few who can say I’ve seen Omos work in the ring at several NXT house shows, and I imagine he’s only improved in that year since. New Day set up a simple story of AJ and Omos not being a “real” tag team, which will likely be incorporated into the ring work come bell time. I’ll have no problem with AJ and Omos getting their first tag titles. In fact, since my Night 1 predictions seem to be babyface-heavy, I’m going to go with the heels on this one. New champs at Mania. Let’s see what they can do over the next few months.
TAG TEAM TURMOIL #1 CONTENDER’S MATCH
DANA BROOKE & MANDY ROSE vs. LANA & NAOMI vs. NATALYA & TAMINA vs. THE RIOTT SQUAD vs. BILLIE KAY & CARMELLA
Mike Killam: There is one actual tag team in this entire flock, and that’s precisely why I find it incredibly difficult to care. Are you really telling me six months from now the smart money is on anyone but the Riott Squad still being together? Half these people have teamed with someone else in the match before, because WWE — and I cannot stress this point enough — does not, and has never cared about tag team wrestling. Based on the go-home Smackdown it should be Natalya and Tamina advancing, so that’s my actual prediction. I’ll be rooting for the Riott Squad, and maybe Dana/Mandy. They’re another makeshift team, but I don’t hate their dynamic and want both to finally succeed.
dougEwrestling: Anyone but Natalya and Tamina. Please.
Matthew Wilkinson: Considering the fact that the winner gets a Women’s Tag Team Championship shot the next night, against the heel champions, WWE really should be pushing a babyface team to win here. There’s a lack of real storyline to make people care about this situation, but this would be the right time to finally strap the gold onto The Riott Squad, so a win here would help that journey.
Colby Applegate: I’m very happy to see the women’s tag division get this spotlight. One of the main problems, though, is that Shayna and Nia have beaten three of these teams already. That leaves Natalya & Tamina and Carmella & Billie. I’d love to see Riott Squad finally get their moment. I’m going to be rooting for them, but I’m going to have to pick Naomi and Lana.
WWE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
BOBBY LASHLEY (c) vs. DREW MCINTYRE
Mike Killam: I still don’t fully understand why they didn’t just let Drew McIntyre continue his excellent run as champion and build Bobby Lashley into a strong contender heading into a big match at WrestleMania. I could certainly have done without The Miz and his Money in the Bank shenanigans in the build-up. To me this feels like WWE getting the title off McIntyre just to put it back on him again, since he never got his real crowning moment in front of fans in 2020. The problem is they f–ked around and accidentally made Bobby Lashley into the star he should have been a decade ago, so people may be far less responsive to the quick turnaround here. Not that it matters, they’ll be back in the Thunderdome within 24 hours and can once again do whatever they want.
dougEwrestling: I’m torn on this one. Drew is one of my favorite wrestlers on any roster, but I’ve been waiting for Lashley to realize this moment for so long, and he really deserves it. Then again, Drew deserves the moment that he didn’t get last year in front of the fans. So could they really just have used Lashley as an experiment to get the belt back onto Drew just to have that moment? I hope not. If Drew does lose, please make it because of some amazing debut. Otherwise, I’m picking Drew here, but hoping the feud continues, for Lashley’s sake.
Matthew Wilkinson: Don’t expect a technical classic here, this one is going to be a fight. Both men really excel when they can be as physical as possible and push their opponents as far as possible, and that’s what they will do here in what should be a great match. Bobby Lashley deserves a longer run with the title, but this feels like WWE giving Drew the moment he should have had last year.
Colby Applegate: The road to get here wasn’t without complications. However, I hope what they offer in the ring helps us to forget the bumps along the way. I firmly believe this one should open the show. Imagine the pop Drew McIntyre will get as the first entrance in front of a stadium in over a year. It just makes sense. Bobby Lashley has finally become the All Mighty we knew he could be after years of dominating outside WWE. This should be his moment to prove he’s the new face of Monday Night Raw, but I fear the booking trend. It seems like WWE wants McIntyre to win the big one again, but this time in front of a real audience. I wouldn’t be opposed to Drew taking the title back for a short time if it means Lashley gets it back real soon. I’m rooting for Lashley, but I’m picking McIntyre.
SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
SASHA BANKS (c) vs. BIANCA BELAIR
Mike Killam: Like everything else on the card this year the main event feels tremendously understated. I’ll still show up to see two great performers make history in what should be a great wrestling match, but I do wish that match had some real heat to it. Banks’ title run was much hotter coming off the initial feud with Bayley at the end of 2020, but then WWE spent four months interweaving a random dude named Reginald into every women’s program in the company. Oh well. Here we are. I’m taking Bianca Belair to win because, as we’ve quickly learned, betting against the B-EST has proven a very stupid idea.
dougEwrestling: We are getting two amazing talents who are going to tell a hell of a story. Personally, I think it’s too early for Bianca to win here, and Sasha retains. They need to build her more to be able to sell me as carrying the championship for a long period of time. If this match took place at Summerslam it would be a different story. For now, have Bianca put on a show to show she belongs, and then take the road back to the title later on.
Matthew Wilkinson: This match might not have had the booking that it deserved, but that doesn’t mean that the in-ring quality won’t be great. These are two of the absolute best wrestlers on the planet, and putting them together in singles competition should lead to an unforgettable contest. Sasha Banks has had a solid run as champion so far, but this feels like the right time for a switch, giving Bianca Belair her star-making moment.
Colby Applegate: Like Rollins/Cesaro, I’m still in awe that we’re getting a real dream match at WrestleMania. Sure, it sucks that WWE screwed up the build big time. But we’re getting it. It’s happening! Let’s just hope it closes out the night as it rightfully deserves to. Beyond that, though, I’m struggling to decide who should win. Bianca has become the rising star we all knew she could be. There’s really no reason not to go all the way with the push. Give her her first title and make history. On the flip side, Sasha’s never won at WrestleMania. Will another loss hurt her? While I want her to have her WrestleMania moment, I know that if Belair doesn’t get it now, WWE may not come back to it. It’s time. Bianca is ready.
Match Of The Month: Top 10 WWE Matches – March 2021
Introduction
Another month has passed and once again it’s time for my Match Of The Month article where I take a look back at the 10 best bouts that WWE brought the wrestling world. March saw some good matches across the brands with some very physical battles taking place.
With title matches and major feuds all coming into the fray during this month, there was plenty for people to get stuck into, but what was the best that March had to offer?
10. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre – No Holds Barred Match (WWE Fastlane)
Sheamus has been consistently putting on amazing matches throughout 2021, being one of WWE’s most valuable stars. He and Drew McIntyre work great together, and this No Holds Barred match was a great example of that, with the two men going all out in what was a true war between friends turned enemies.
They used weapons, broke the ThunderDome set, and threw everything at each other throughout the match to entertain the fans. While it was obvious that Drew was going to end up walking away with the victory, that didn’t stop them from making this entertaining.
9. Jordan Devlin vs. Trent Seven – Cruiserweight Title Match (NXT UK, 3/18/21)
Jordan Devlin’s run as Cruiserweight Champion has produced some great matches, and this is just another example of that. There was a real story here are Trent Seven had spent weeks cutting weight, and because of that the match really had heart, with Seven clearly leaving everything in the ring.
However, Devlin refused to be put down and he matched Seven with his hard-hitting strikes throughout. They worked really well together and put in some fantastic near falls with Trent coming as close as possible to winning it, only for it to be snatched away at the last moment.
8. Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm – WWE NXT Women’s Title Match (NXT, 3/10/21)
Toni Storm got to challenge for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship back at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day, but that one didn’t quite hit the heights people had hoped. However, when she got a singles match with Io Shirai in March, the two women had a brilliant encounter.
They went back and forth throughout and Toni really looked like she could have scored the victory at various points in the match, with Io managing to just escape with the win. The great detail about this match was the fact that they played on the fact they’ve got a lot of history, which led to them reversing and knowing the others moves quite a lot, which was a nice touch.
7. The New Day vs. The Hurt Business – WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match (Raw, 3/15/21)
The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods had a nice rivalry with Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in March, with the two teams clicking together really well. They had excellent chemistry and this match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships was terrific.
It was fast-paced and saw some fantastic selling take place, with the match going back and forth throughout. They didn’t hold back here either, taking some big bumps on the outside, including Kofi being launched over the steel stairs. Having a title switch only made this match even more fun too, ensuring that it was a memorable encounter.
6. Ilja Dragunov vs. Sam Gradwell (NXT UK, 3/4/21)
Sam Gradwell and Ilja Dragunov have had a great feud together recently on WWE NXT UK, with Gradwell’s annoyance pushing Ilja’s buttons and making his anger management go out of control. Their singles match was a great showing for Gradwell in particular, as he got to go toe to toe with Ilja and give as good as he got.
He was physical and matched Dragunov’s intensity. However, the mind games of talking trash to try and make him snap is something that gave this match an added layer of story which made it a lot more memorable.
5. Finn Balor vs. Roderick Strong (NXT, 3/3/21)
This is the type of match that makes WWE NXT stand out as a show, with two fantastic wrestlers putting on a competitive clash to entertain the fans. As is always the case with these two men, it was physical with a lot of strikes and some great energy throughout.
They both sold everything great, which is always the case, but this was a particularly important match for Strong after all the Undisputed Era fallout, as it allowed him to remind everyone just how much talent he has, going toe to toe with Balor.
4. Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole – WWE NXT Title Match (NXT, 3/10/21)
Another brilliant Finn Balor match from March came against Adam Cole, with this one just edging out his match with Roderick Strong. The main reason for that is the fact that NXT Championship was on the line here, which took the stakes of this to another level.
They told a great story with this one, starting the pace out very slowly as they worked on specific body parts, which were then sold throughout. The pace rose at the right times, making the match even more enjoyable, leading to a frantic finish which ensured this one had a perfect finish.
3. Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan – Universal Title Match (WWE Fastlane)
The main event match of March’s big PPV event saw Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan compete in an excellent singles match. They both played their parts in this to perfection, with Daniel Bryan being the underdog who was willing to fight and reverse everything Roman threw at him, while the champion was the dominant, physical presence.
Bryan promised to make Roman tap out, which is what happened, but with the great story work that had been placed in with Edge’s involvement stopping him from actually winning. It was a match that made both men look great coming out of it with a competitive encounter that was great fun to watch.
2. Kay Lee Ray vs. Meiko Satomura – NXT UK Women’s Title Match (NXT UK, 3/4/21)
Considering the sheer talent involved in this match, it’s not really a surprise that it was one of the best of the month. Meiko Satomura came in with a lot of fanfare, to the point where she was believable to end Kay Lee Ray’s epic run as champion, and she certainly came close.
It was hard-hitting from start to finish, with Meiko making life difficult for Kay Lee, but the champion gave as good as she got. They brawled and took huge bumps on the outside as they worked hard to really put NXT UK on the map, and the efforts didn’t go unnoticed.
1. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus (Raw, 3/1/21)
Drew McIntyre and Sheamus had some great encounters across the month of March, but their best came right at the start. They were given the opening match on Raw and they just stole the show with a ridiculously physical encounter that didn’t hold up at any point.
This one genuinely felt like a fight at times, with the two men beating the hell out of each other. It was stiff, and each man looked like they’d gone through a war afterward. Because it was unexpected for them to get almost 30 minutes on Raw, the match took everyone by surprise and really showed just how great they both are.
Match Of The Month 2021 articles:
The Road To WrestleMania 37: Ranking The Build For Every Match
1 Introduction
The Road To WrestleMania is supposed to be the most exciting time of the year. WWE has all the fanfare heading towards the biggest show of the year, but this time something has been missing. While things are obviously different with no fans, this year should have been a huge deal building to a two-night show with the return of fans, but it hasn’t been the case.
There’s been a lackluster approach to a lot of things which has led to the excitement for some of the matches not being at the level they should be, despite the fact that, on paper, the majority of them are strong. But which matches have had stronger builds, and which have been poor?
2 Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage Match)
This match doesn’t just have the worst build when it comes to this WrestleMania, but it’s in the conversation for the worst build to any ‘Mania match ever. Nobody ever wanted this match, and the build that has featured a game of hopscotch and Braun’s school report card hasn’t increased the excitement at all.
Having Shane essentially bully Braun, claiming he’s stupid is the reason this match is happening, remember, Be A Star folks. None of it has been good, with Shane’s long rambling promos with lots of heavy breathing making this something to forget. Let’s just hope the match provides some carnage for people to enjoy.
3 Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley (WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match)
On paper, this match is a dream bout between two of the best women in the company, and it has all the potential to be a sleeper hit to steal the show if they’re given enough time. However, the build, or lack thereof, has been non-existent.
First, we had Charlotte claiming she was having a title shot, then she disappeared, then Rhea Ripley showed up and simply stated she was getting a title match, and that’s it, there is the build. While I get the idea is to build Ripley as a big star, strapping the rocket to her immediately, there has been zero effort put into creating a story here, which is a real shame for two women as talented as this.
4 Riddle vs. Sheamus (United States Championship Match)
This match basically has the same situation as the Raw Women’s Title bout, two great wrestlers who can put on a good match, but there’s no storyline. I’m glad Sheamus is getting this opportunity because he has been the best part of Raw on a weekly basis throughout the year, and he deserves the chance to shine in a high-profile ‘Mania match.
However, the build to this is just Sheamus hitting Riddle with his scooter, and we have a match. WWE then went and gave us the match for free on Raw, which diminishes the excitement for this heading into ‘Mania. Both men have deserved a big spotlight on the show, and hopefully, they get the time to deliver.
5 The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos (WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match)
Saving the in-ring debut of Omos for WrestleMania is a great idea, and the way he’s been handled as a character has been tremendous. Fans are genuinely excited about what happens with him and what he’s like in the ring, so in that respect, WWE has done a good job, and a tag team match protects him.
However, WWE has made this storyline far too comedic. The game show segment between them both was one of the worst segments in recent memory, but fans do care about this match, purely because of the talent involved.
6 Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
Chalk this up as another match fans are very excited for, but the build hasn’t been given long enough. WWE has obviously been pushing Sami’s documentary heavily, and that’s really the core of this storyline, with Kevin Owens not believing in him and his conspiracy theories.
Both men have worked hard with this one in a short space of time since it became clear that this was the direction WWE was going. They have enough history as friends and enemies for people to connect to this straight away, and the inclusion of Logan Paul certainly hasn’t hurt. Everyone knows this is going to be a great one, and that’s why people have become so attached to it.
7 Big E vs. Apollo Crews (Intercontinental Championship Nigerian Drum Fight)
This storyline has had one of the longest builds heading into WrestleMania, which has been great and has gotten people firmly invested in Apollo Crews. His heel turn was well handled and him and Big E are working well together in the ring and on the microphone.
The issue with this match is that Apollo has tried and failed so many times to defeat the Intercontinental Champion, that it’s hard to buy into him as a legitimate threat. WWE has added the stipulation of a Nigerian Drum Fight to this, which I don’t think anybody fully understands the meaning of, but hopefully it’s a cool concept that will make this one memorable.
8 Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match)
I’m not entirely sure how WWE managed to screw up the build to this match as badly as they have done. On paper, this was the easiest match to build, yet the obsession of WWE booking title contenders into the tag team division has had a negative impact on this one. WWE shoving them together as a pair didn’t add any intensity to this match, and the mess with Reginald only made matters worse.
WWE should’ve been pushing them as rivals and with the charisma both women have, they could easily have made this the most exciting match on the card. While there’s no doubt that the match will be good and both women have worked hard, this one could’ve been much better.
9 The Fiend vs. Randy Orton
Your enjoyment of the build to this match purely depends on how big a fan of WWE’s spooky work you are. I personally don’t mind it, and I think some of it has been creative, with Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss doing all of the heavy lifting for this one.
WWE made the right decision keeping The Fiend away for so long, and even though some elements of this story have been way over the top, it has built nicely to the point where a big blow-off match at WrestleMania feels like the right thing to do. While a straight-up singles match feels like it’s setting them up for a fail after everything that’s happened, there is time on Raw tonight for that to be altered, and either way, the build has been solid for this one.
10 Bad Bunny vs. The Miz
It’s quite crazy that one of the best-built matches for this show is actually Bad Bunny and The Miz competing, but that is the truth. Ever since the Royal Rumble, WWE has done well putting these two men together, without overdoing it to make people excited about seeing them compete.
Bad Bunny deserves credit for being 100% committed to everything he’s done with WWE so far, which has only helped make this an exciting addition. While it’s a shame it cannot be a tag team match, as Damian Priest deserved to wrestle here, the build has worked well and fans are excited to see the musician get his hands on Miz.
11 Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro
Cesaro finally getting a spotlighted singles match at WrestleMania has been a long time coming, but WWE has made up for the wait by giving his match with Seth Rollins plenty of time to build. It was well handled from the start, with Cesaro picking up big wins on SmackDown before Rollins returned to make him feel like a big singles star, and once Seth came back these two haven’t looked back.
Seth and all of his drip has been an entertaining watch as an annoying heel, and the way he’s sold the swing has been incredible. This is just a case of two competitive wrestlers wanting to take each other down and have a WrestleMania moment. It’s nothing complex or over the top, but it’s effective and has gotten both men over in the process, leading to what should be an amazing match.
12 Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Edge (Universal Championship)
WWE has done a very good job with building this match-up, which is likely down to how dominant Roman Reigns has been as a champion. While the build between him and Edge started fine, it was when Daniel Bryan was injected into things that this really got going.
Bryan works perfectly in the underdog role, fighting with everything he’s got for an opportunity, which has been the case here. Edge’s slow heel turn has been well handled, as his constant moaning and whining has eventually led him to snap, and it’s all building nicely heading into what will headline the second night of the show.
13 Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Championship Match)
There have been some speed bumps along the way here, but overall the build to the big WWE Championship match has been great. This feels like a big fight between two heavy hitters who are both desperate to be champions, and that’s exactly how it should be.
Bobby has been so dominant over the past year that he heads into the show as the ultimate World Champion that nobody wants to mess with. However, Drew McIntyre is the ass-kicker who will take anybody on, and putting them together for a huge fight is the only way to solve it. This is one that’s tough to predict and should be a physical, hard-hitting encounter that will live up to the hype.
Which match do you think has had the best build? Sound off in the comment section below or let us know on social media @prowrestlingcom or @MC_Wilkinson1
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #13)
It’s time to Break It Down as we look back and reflect on the week that has just gone and everything that has taken place throughout it. There’s been a huge build towards WWE WrestleMania and Takeover: Stand & Deliver, while both IMPACT and AEW have continued to put out strong showings as well.
There were some great matches, surprise returns, as well as some weaker segments as well. But out of all the major shows this week, which one came out on top?
6. WWE NXT UK
There was something missing from WWE NXT UK this week that made the show fairly bland and forgettable, which isn’t usually the case. There were impressive showings from both Aoife Valkyrie and Teoman, but they were both predictable and very much done to just put them over, rather than be competitive segments.
Seeing Millie McKenzie back was great, and she is a fantastic addition to the roster. Meanwhile, the Rampage Brown and WALTER face-off backstage was good, and building on their past added some great tension to things.
The main event did wrap things up well for the show though, with the NXT UK Tag Team Title match being a competitive one. Kenny Williams turning on Amir Jordan has been coming for a while, and it could’ve dragged out a little longer in reality, but the match itself was a good contest nonetheless. However, the show overall just lacked the spark that it normally has.
5. IMPACT Wrestling
This show was very similar to WWE NXT UK in the sense that there was nothing bad about it, yet it just lacked any real excitement. The AEW involvement was the weakest its been for a while, from Tony Khan’s rambling advert to Don Callis and Kenny Omega’s backstage segments throughout the night, which was a shame.
Sami Callihan was able to look dominant in his match, and so was Brian Myers as he dispatched Suicide, but again, neither match was overly noteworthy. Jazz putting her career on the line was the biggest announcement on the show, but that was just sorted in a backstage segment, and news like that deserves a bigger spot than it was given.
However, the work to celebrate James Storm’s 1000th match, bringing back Chris Harris was really well handled and deserved. It’s nice to see legends getting the respect they deserve, and that was absolutely the case with Storm on this show.
4. WWE Raw
Some people may hate me putting WWE Raw this high because it was a totally mixed show. Some moments were excellent, like the way Drew McIntyre was booked throughout the night, looking like a competitive monster who will stop at nothing to get his title back.
Yet on the flipside, splitting up The Hurt Business is a poor creative move (although they all played their roles very well), and the Shane McMahon report card segment was brutal. However, the worst of the bunch was The New Day game show, with that being one of the worst segments in quite some time.
However, overall the show did have good energy and things did build and progress nicely towards WWE WrestleMania. Bad Bunny came across well once again, and Sheamus and Riddle had a great match, teasing what’s to come next weekend. Ultimately, the good just outweighed the bad, and the show felt stronger than both IMPACT and NXT UK this time around.
3. WWE SmackDown
WWE SmackDown was enjoyable once again this week, outside of the work with the women’s tag team division. It was a total mess seeing all the teams run in and attack each other in what was a sloppy segment. WWE’s inability to book the division is becoming a problem at this point, and hopefully post-Mania it can be looked at.
Elsewhere, the show was good. Edge was given a lot of time, from his opening promo to being on commentary in the main event, and having that grit back is a nice change. The main event was also solid and the whole segment pushed Daniel Bryan nicely, although, it would be good to see Jey Uso not just be defeated so consistently.
The six-man tag team match was entertaining, and it’s a real shame that none of those guys are getting a WrestleMania moment. Plus, the Logan Paul segment served its purpose, adding more interest to that upcoming match. Overall, it was an entertaining show that built well throughout.
2. WWE NXT
This show was all about building to Takeover, and WWE certainly did a good job of it. Roderick Strong and Cameron Grimes had a nice opening bout, with the story work of Strong’s post-UE life being well told. Meanwhile, Santos Escobar and Tyler Breeze also had an enjoyable encounter.
The work with the women’s tag team division felt rushed, which has been a problem on the main roster too. However, the work with Tian Sha continues to be great, and the battle royal was a fun concept. But it was the brawling throughout the night between Io Shirai and Raquel Gonzalez that really stole this show, with that being a thread throughout the evening which built them up massively. Giving the women a pull-apart brawl segment was a nice touch too.
The only thing missing from this show was four of the biggest hitters heading into Takeover. Finn Balor, Karrion Kross, Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole were all missing outside of pre-taped segments, and having them be physically around could’ve tipped this show into top spot.
1. AEW Dynamite
When a show can kickstart with Christian Cage’s first singles match back, you know it’s going to be good. He and Frankie Kazarian both showed what they can still offer in a great match that was much slower than the usual AEW pace but benefitted massively from it.
Throughout the night the show was enjoyable, with the Inner Circle’s return being handled excellently with these two factions having a real blood feud. However, speaking of factions, I wasn’t a fan of QT Marshall now having his own group. To me, it’s one too many factions and this one just isn’t interesting, but hopefully, AEW can prove me wrong.
The six-man tag was a great match, with Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers continuing to be a force, while Tay Conti looked fantastic in the women’s tag, even in defeat. The main event wrapped things up nicely too with the arcade match being a unique concept, and seeing Kris Statlander back was a great surprise.
