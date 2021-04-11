Editorials
PW Staff Makes Their WWE WrestleMania Predictions For Night Two
KEVIN OWENS vs. SAMI ZAYN
Mike Killam (@mikekillam): First we had Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly at NXT TakeOver, and now Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have finally made their way to the big stage at WrestleMania. It does my old PWG/ROH-loving heart good. While this probably won’t be anywhere near as personal or violent as say, a Ladder War, or many of their previous encounters, I will always show up to a Steen/Generico match. I’m taking KO to win. My hope is that the Logan Paul stuff is kept to a minimum.
dougEwrestling (@dougEwrestling): This is a long time coming and while it’s happened so many times before, it is so different now. The two superstars have switched roles with Owens being a babyface and Sami being a fantastic heel. I’m hoping to see something incredible, with Sami Zayn picking up the victory.
Matthew Wilkinson (@mc_wilkinson1): This is going to be an amazing match, and while it has been done plenty of times before, putting them onto the Grandest Stage Of Them All will lead to a special encounter for both men. This will be an amazing moment for both of them, and hopefully, they get enough time to possibly steal the show. I’m expecting Logan Paul to actually turn on Sami Zayn here, with Kevin Owens getting the big ‘Mania victory.
Colby Applegate (@colbyappleg8): Owens and Zayn are finally getting a singles match at WrestleMania! The build for this particular encounter has been thrown together, but that shouldn’t stop us from being excited for them. It’ll be interesting to see how they do with the roles reversed. Their previous battles throughout WWE always had Owens as the heel and Sami as the face. Given the work Kevin’s done in the Universal Title picture over the last several months, I’d love to see him get a redemption win here. Unless Logan Paul decides to fully side with Sami, I’m going with KO here.
AEW
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #14)
It has been one of the most important weeks of the wrestling calendar year, with plenty going on as WWE WrestleMania 37 takes place. All the final build-up took place throughout what has been one of the busiest weeks of the year for the industry.
But even the non-WWE shows stepped up and really delivered this week, making the most of all the hype and excitement that was surrounding the wrestling world. But which show was the strongest from the week overall?
6. WWE Raw
To say it was the go-home episode of WWE Raw for WWE WrestleMania, this was not a good show in the slightest. There was just a total lack of thrill to this show, with very little really building towards WWE WrestleMania in a positive manner.
The pointless match between Xavier Woods and AJ Styles with a classic distraction finish after around a minute was an example of how poor elements of the show were. The handicap match with Braun Strowman squashing Elias and Jaxson Ryker was another example.
However, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre did impress, with the Scotsman having a really solid match with King Corbin, showcasing how talented Corbin can be. Plus, Bad Bunny was an impressive part of the show, with his promo showing his passion and adding fire to his character. But overall, this didn’t feel like a big go-home show, which was a shame as people wanted more from this episode.
5. IMPACT Wrestling
It certainly wasn’t a bad episode of IMPACT Wrestling this week, but there were a few matches that didn’t quite connect which let the show down a little in comparison to such an action-packed week of wrestling elsewhere across the board.
The opening knockouts division match was messy and didn’t work at all, which is quite a surprise for such a talented division. Chris Sabin and Deaner was also a match that didn’t really deliver, which was a similar tone for Matt Cardona and Jake Something, which felt more like an angle than a match.
However, the work between Sami Callihan and Trey Miguel continued to be entertaining and the main event more than lived up to its hype, with Kenny Omega’s appearance on the show being a fun one overall.
4. WWE SmackDown
There were elements of WWE SmackDown that did feel like a clip show, simply being used to promote WWE WrestleMania 37. However, while some elements of the show did drag on because of that, the actual content on the night was all good to great.
The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal was fun, as always, and the match did well in highlighting the right people who have worked hard throughout the year, from Shinsuke Nakamura to King Corbin and the eventual winner, Jey Uso.
The WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship match was a lot of fun and allowed everyone to look great, and it is a shame that this couldn’t have been featured over WWE WrestleMania at some point. However, it was the three promos from the Universal Championship competitors that really made this show what it was, with the work of all three men being absolutely sublime in selling their individual perspectives.
3. AEW Dynamite
AEW was in a tough spot this week, surrounded by so much WWE hype. However, the company did what it does best, and that’s putting together an interesting and enjoyable show. Hangman Page’s singles victory started the show well, and Jurassic Express and Bear Country had a really nice contest together.
AEW must stop bringing Sting and Tony Schiavone out together for every segment, but the work of Lance Archer was excellent. Death Triangle and Best Friends feuding feels like a bit of filler, and the TNT Championship match, while solid, feels like is needs more story to help cement Darby Allin’s title run.
However, Tay Conti and The Bunny impressed, and the main event match and Young Bucks heel turn was a great hook to end the show. But the highlight was Chris Jericho’s amazing promo and having Mike Tyson pop up just added a lot of fun. It was an exciting show with a lot going on, and it led to an enjoyable show that continued pushing forward a lot of great content.
2. WWE NXT UK
WWE NXT UK put together a massive card for WWE WrestleMania week, and all of the matches delivered, as well as some great backstage segments only adding to the show. The Heritage Rules match between Noam Dar and Tyler Bate was a nice way to start the show, with this stipulation match being a lot of fun to watch.
The development with Amir Jordan, no longer being about fun and dancing was great to see as he desperately sought out his former tag team partner to fight him, setting up a big match next week. Meanwhile, the women’s tag team match was an absolutely fantastic match.
They were given tons of time to put together a thrilling match and it was one that was only topped by the main event. WALTER battling Rampage Brown has a big fight feel about it and the two heavyweights created a real clash to bring the show to an end in style.
1. WWE NXT
Considering that the final-ever episode of WWE NXT on a Wednesday night was night one of the two-night Takeover event, it always had a high chance of being the best show of the week. Night one saw some unbelievable matches take place, in a show that delivered from start to finish.
From the excellent technical encounter between Pete Dunne and Kushida to the brilliant, hard-hitting main event between Raquel Gonzalez and Io Shirai, every match brought something different. The NXT Tag Team Championship match was fast-paced and full of energy, being one of the highlights of the night.
The gauntlet match was also a ton of fun, while the match of the night certainly ended up being WALTER and Tommaso Ciampa really living up to the idea of a dream match. While night two was also a tremendous show, this was the better of the two, and it was comfortably the show of the week.
Sixth place= 1 point
Fifth place= 2 points
Fourth place= 3 points
Third place= 4 points
Second place=5 points
First place= 6 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 26
IMPACT Wrestling- 42
WWE NXT- 65
AEW Dynamite- 72
WWE NXT UK- 39
WWE SmackDown- 45
Editorials
PW Staff Make Their WWE WrestleMania Predictions For Night One
CESARO vs. SETH ROLLINS
Mike Killam (@mikekillam): I have no illusions that after nine years Cesaro is going to have this incredible WrestleMania match and WWE will suddenly start booking him like they should have been for nearly a decade. BUT that being said, this should still be a great match. I’m going to take Cesaro to win because this feels like the kind of WrestleMania match they run back a few times at subsequent PPVs, and it’s far easier to book the babyface going over first.
dougEwrestling (@dougEwrestling): This might be the match I’m looking forward to most since people will finally see what Cesaro is capable of and on the grandest stage of them all. One can only hope that this is the point that we can look back and sat “THAT was the breakout moment for Cesaro.” Also, Seth is no slouch and we know that WrestleMania is his play place to show off his skills.
Matthew Wilkinson (@mc_wilkinson1): It is great to see Cesaro finally getting a featured singles match at WrestleMania, which is something he has deserved for years. WWE has done a good job in building this match and considering the talent of both men, this has the chance to be a true show-stealer. Seth Rollins is someone who doesn’t need the victory right now, and a win would only keep Cesaro’s momentum going, which is what should happen.
Colby Applegate (@colbyappleg8): I’ve been a proud member of the #CesaroSection since the guy joined WWE, and I still cannot believe he’s actually getting a singles match at WrestleMania that has a story behind it. I guess we can thank a two-night WrestleMania for that? To make it even better, Seth Rollins is another one of my all-time faves. (Judge me.) So, to see these two mixing it up at WrestleMania is a dream come true. With that said, I don’t think Cesaro came this far to only come this far. The Swiss Superman needs a huge win to keep this momentum going. Rollins is at a point in his career where this kind of loss won’t hurt him in the long run, especially with the gimmick he has right now. Cesaro for the win.
STEEL CAGE MATCH
BRAUN STROWMAN vs. SHANE MCMAHON
dougEwrestling: LOL
Mike Killam: Good point, Doug.
Matthew Wilkinson: Nobody is interested in this match, but it will no doubt feature some form of ridiculous spot and bump from Shane McMahon that will have people talking. There’s no doubt about who should be taking the victory here, and that’s Braun Strowman and hopefully then we can all move on from this one.
Colby Applegate: A “brains vs. Braun” story that not a single soul asked for. The opposite of a dream match. Braun should still be a heel, yet here we are. The only possible saving grace to this is that we hopefully get to watch Shane be rag-dolled around a steel cage for ten minutes. If this match isn’t being done to keep Strowman relevant, then what are we doing here? Braun over brains here.
THE MIZ & JOHN MORRISON vs. BAD BUNNY & DAMIAN PRIEST
Mike Killam: The tag match was always the plan. I’m not sure what changed, or if anything changed, but this was always the plan from the beginning. Perhaps there was a COVID scare or something else took Priest off TV for a few weeks. Perhaps they just saw Bad Bunny doing well and wanted to give him a few weeks to go out on his own and make a statement. I honestly think he’s done great for himself. He’s clearly taking the role seriously, and working really hard to make sure fans aren’t disappointed. I also just don’t understand the hate WWE fans have for Bad Bunny to begin with. The “WHO?” or “nobody knows who this guy is” comments in every article and social media thread really expose how much hardcore wrestling fans are caught up in their own bubble. It’s kind of scary. Personally as a member of the LGBTQ+ community and a big fan of hip hop, there’s a lot of awkward latent homophobia in the industry and Bad Bunny is one of the rare gems who constantly uses his platform to stand up against it. How can you not support the guy?
dougEwrestling: I’m curious why this went last minute from a singles match to a tag. Was it because they don’t have the confidence they thought they would in Bad Bunny? Either way, my hope is that coming out of this Damian Priest comes out looking strong,
Matthew Wilkinson: When it comes to celebrity matches at WrestleMania, it’s usually a safe bet to back them. The real question is how the quality of the match goes, but so far everything Bad Bunny has done with WWE has been great, which is a good sign. I’m glad this became a tag team match because it will protect him and Damian Priest deserves his shot, and he and Bad Bunny should be scoring the victory here.
Colby Applegate: Somehow this has become one of the most consistent stories with the build starting at Royal Rumble. It sounds like Bad Bunny has been dedicated in training for his in-ring debut, so I’m looking forward to seeing what he pulls off. WrestleMania is about feel-good moments, so it’s probably best the celebrity wins here by any means necessary.
RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
NEW DAY (c) vs. AJ STYLES & OMOS
Mike Killam: I’m going to make this point again really soon so I want you to remember I said it here first — WWE does not care about tag team wrestling. Alright cool. I’m taking AJ Styles and Omos to win here because I don’t want to spend another second putting thought into something WWE won’t put thought into themselves. I’m sure my colleagues will hit on all the other important “why is AJ Styles being used like this?” and “why did they break up the Hurt Business” takes.
dougEwrestling: I don’t get why this is happening and can’t help but feel like they’re wasting Styles this year. The guy is still phenomenal, but let’s face its the guy is no spring chicken. There are plenty of people on the roster that aren’t booked that could benefit from a marquee match with Styles. Still, Omos could knock it out of the park, and I hope he does. I’ll take the New Day to pick up the victory here.
Matthew Wilkinson: On paper, this is quite a random match, but it’s one that a lot of people are looking forward to. A lot of that is down to how Omos has been booked by WWE, having shown glimpses of his amazing strength, people are excited for his in-ring debut at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. He and AJ Styles are entertaining together, and giving them a run as a dominant pair of Tag Team Champions could be fun.
Colby Applegate: This one came out of left field, but it works. AJ Styles will be able to work magic with Kofi and Woods, while the world will be anticipating Omos’ first tag into the match. I’m one of the few who can say I’ve seen Omos work in the ring at several NXT house shows, and I imagine he’s only improved in that year since. New Day set up a simple story of AJ and Omos not being a “real” tag team, which will likely be incorporated into the ring work come bell time. I’ll have no problem with AJ and Omos getting their first tag titles. In fact, since my Night 1 predictions seem to be babyface-heavy, I’m going to go with the heels on this one. New champs at Mania. Let’s see what they can do over the next few months.
TAG TEAM TURMOIL #1 CONTENDER’S MATCH
DANA BROOKE & MANDY ROSE vs. LANA & NAOMI vs. NATALYA & TAMINA vs. THE RIOTT SQUAD vs. BILLIE KAY & CARMELLA
Mike Killam: There is one actual tag team in this entire flock, and that’s precisely why I find it incredibly difficult to care. Are you really telling me six months from now the smart money is on anyone but the Riott Squad still being together? Half these people have teamed with someone else in the match before, because WWE — and I cannot stress this point enough — does not, and has never cared about tag team wrestling. Based on the go-home Smackdown it should be Natalya and Tamina advancing, so that’s my actual prediction. I’ll be rooting for the Riott Squad, and maybe Dana/Mandy. They’re another makeshift team, but I don’t hate their dynamic and want both to finally succeed.
dougEwrestling: Anyone but Natalya and Tamina. Please.
Matthew Wilkinson: Considering the fact that the winner gets a Women’s Tag Team Championship shot the next night, against the heel champions, WWE really should be pushing a babyface team to win here. There’s a lack of real storyline to make people care about this situation, but this would be the right time to finally strap the gold onto The Riott Squad, so a win here would help that journey.
Colby Applegate: I’m very happy to see the women’s tag division get this spotlight. One of the main problems, though, is that Shayna and Nia have beaten three of these teams already. That leaves Natalya & Tamina and Carmella & Billie. I’d love to see Riott Squad finally get their moment. I’m going to be rooting for them, but I’m going to have to pick Naomi and Lana.
WWE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
BOBBY LASHLEY (c) vs. DREW MCINTYRE
Mike Killam: I still don’t fully understand why they didn’t just let Drew McIntyre continue his excellent run as champion and build Bobby Lashley into a strong contender heading into a big match at WrestleMania. I could certainly have done without The Miz and his Money in the Bank shenanigans in the build-up. To me this feels like WWE getting the title off McIntyre just to put it back on him again, since he never got his real crowning moment in front of fans in 2020. The problem is they f–ked around and accidentally made Bobby Lashley into the star he should have been a decade ago, so people may be far less responsive to the quick turnaround here. Not that it matters, they’ll be back in the Thunderdome within 24 hours and can once again do whatever they want.
dougEwrestling: I’m torn on this one. Drew is one of my favorite wrestlers on any roster, but I’ve been waiting for Lashley to realize this moment for so long, and he really deserves it. Then again, Drew deserves the moment that he didn’t get last year in front of the fans. So could they really just have used Lashley as an experiment to get the belt back onto Drew just to have that moment? I hope not. If Drew does lose, please make it because of some amazing debut. Otherwise, I’m picking Drew here, but hoping the feud continues, for Lashley’s sake.
Matthew Wilkinson: Don’t expect a technical classic here, this one is going to be a fight. Both men really excel when they can be as physical as possible and push their opponents as far as possible, and that’s what they will do here in what should be a great match. Bobby Lashley deserves a longer run with the title, but this feels like WWE giving Drew the moment he should have had last year.
Colby Applegate: The road to get here wasn’t without complications. However, I hope what they offer in the ring helps us to forget the bumps along the way. I firmly believe this one should open the show. Imagine the pop Drew McIntyre will get as the first entrance in front of a stadium in over a year. It just makes sense. Bobby Lashley has finally become the All Mighty we knew he could be after years of dominating outside WWE. This should be his moment to prove he’s the new face of Monday Night Raw, but I fear the booking trend. It seems like WWE wants McIntyre to win the big one again, but this time in front of a real audience. I wouldn’t be opposed to Drew taking the title back for a short time if it means Lashley gets it back real soon. I’m rooting for Lashley, but I’m picking McIntyre.
SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
SASHA BANKS (c) vs. BIANCA BELAIR
Mike Killam: Like everything else on the card this year the main event feels tremendously understated. I’ll still show up to see two great performers make history in what should be a great wrestling match, but I do wish that match had some real heat to it. Banks’ title run was much hotter coming off the initial feud with Bayley at the end of 2020, but then WWE spent four months interweaving a random dude named Reginald into every women’s program in the company. Oh well. Here we are. I’m taking Bianca Belair to win because, as we’ve quickly learned, betting against the B-EST has proven a very stupid idea.
dougEwrestling: We are getting two amazing talents who are going to tell a hell of a story. Personally, I think it’s too early for Bianca to win here, and Sasha retains. They need to build her more to be able to sell me as carrying the championship for a long period of time. If this match took place at Summerslam it would be a different story. For now, have Bianca put on a show to show she belongs, and then take the road back to the title later on.
Matthew Wilkinson: This match might not have had the booking that it deserved, but that doesn’t mean that the in-ring quality won’t be great. These are two of the absolute best wrestlers on the planet, and putting them together in singles competition should lead to an unforgettable contest. Sasha Banks has had a solid run as champion so far, but this feels like the right time for a switch, giving Bianca Belair her star-making moment.
Colby Applegate: Like Rollins/Cesaro, I’m still in awe that we’re getting a real dream match at WrestleMania. Sure, it sucks that WWE screwed up the build big time. But we’re getting it. It’s happening! Let’s just hope it closes out the night as it rightfully deserves to. Beyond that, though, I’m struggling to decide who should win. Bianca has become the rising star we all knew she could be. There’s really no reason not to go all the way with the push. Give her her first title and make history. On the flip side, Sasha’s never won at WrestleMania. Will another loss hurt her? While I want her to have her WrestleMania moment, I know that if Belair doesn’t get it now, WWE may not come back to it. It’s time. Bianca is ready.
Editorials
Match Of The Month: Top 10 WWE Matches – March 2021
Introduction
Another month has passed and once again it’s time for my Match Of The Month article where I take a look back at the 10 best bouts that WWE brought the wrestling world. March saw some good matches across the brands with some very physical battles taking place.
With title matches and major feuds all coming into the fray during this month, there was plenty for people to get stuck into, but what was the best that March had to offer?
10. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre – No Holds Barred Match (WWE Fastlane)
Sheamus has been consistently putting on amazing matches throughout 2021, being one of WWE’s most valuable stars. He and Drew McIntyre work great together, and this No Holds Barred match was a great example of that, with the two men going all out in what was a true war between friends turned enemies.
They used weapons, broke the ThunderDome set, and threw everything at each other throughout the match to entertain the fans. While it was obvious that Drew was going to end up walking away with the victory, that didn’t stop them from making this entertaining.
9. Jordan Devlin vs. Trent Seven – Cruiserweight Title Match (NXT UK, 3/18/21)
Jordan Devlin’s run as Cruiserweight Champion has produced some great matches, and this is just another example of that. There was a real story here are Trent Seven had spent weeks cutting weight, and because of that the match really had heart, with Seven clearly leaving everything in the ring.
However, Devlin refused to be put down and he matched Seven with his hard-hitting strikes throughout. They worked really well together and put in some fantastic near falls with Trent coming as close as possible to winning it, only for it to be snatched away at the last moment.
8. Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm – WWE NXT Women’s Title Match (NXT, 3/10/21)
Toni Storm got to challenge for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship back at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day, but that one didn’t quite hit the heights people had hoped. However, when she got a singles match with Io Shirai in March, the two women had a brilliant encounter.
They went back and forth throughout and Toni really looked like she could have scored the victory at various points in the match, with Io managing to just escape with the win. The great detail about this match was the fact that they played on the fact they’ve got a lot of history, which led to them reversing and knowing the others moves quite a lot, which was a nice touch.
7. The New Day vs. The Hurt Business – WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match (Raw, 3/15/21)
The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods had a nice rivalry with Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in March, with the two teams clicking together really well. They had excellent chemistry and this match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships was terrific.
It was fast-paced and saw some fantastic selling take place, with the match going back and forth throughout. They didn’t hold back here either, taking some big bumps on the outside, including Kofi being launched over the steel stairs. Having a title switch only made this match even more fun too, ensuring that it was a memorable encounter.
6. Ilja Dragunov vs. Sam Gradwell (NXT UK, 3/4/21)
Sam Gradwell and Ilja Dragunov have had a great feud together recently on WWE NXT UK, with Gradwell’s annoyance pushing Ilja’s buttons and making his anger management go out of control. Their singles match was a great showing for Gradwell in particular, as he got to go toe to toe with Ilja and give as good as he got.
He was physical and matched Dragunov’s intensity. However, the mind games of talking trash to try and make him snap is something that gave this match an added layer of story which made it a lot more memorable.
5. Finn Balor vs. Roderick Strong (NXT, 3/3/21)
This is the type of match that makes WWE NXT stand out as a show, with two fantastic wrestlers putting on a competitive clash to entertain the fans. As is always the case with these two men, it was physical with a lot of strikes and some great energy throughout.
They both sold everything great, which is always the case, but this was a particularly important match for Strong after all the Undisputed Era fallout, as it allowed him to remind everyone just how much talent he has, going toe to toe with Balor.
4. Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole – WWE NXT Title Match (NXT, 3/10/21)
Another brilliant Finn Balor match from March came against Adam Cole, with this one just edging out his match with Roderick Strong. The main reason for that is the fact that NXT Championship was on the line here, which took the stakes of this to another level.
They told a great story with this one, starting the pace out very slowly as they worked on specific body parts, which were then sold throughout. The pace rose at the right times, making the match even more enjoyable, leading to a frantic finish which ensured this one had a perfect finish.
3. Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan – Universal Title Match (WWE Fastlane)
The main event match of March’s big PPV event saw Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan compete in an excellent singles match. They both played their parts in this to perfection, with Daniel Bryan being the underdog who was willing to fight and reverse everything Roman threw at him, while the champion was the dominant, physical presence.
Bryan promised to make Roman tap out, which is what happened, but with the great story work that had been placed in with Edge’s involvement stopping him from actually winning. It was a match that made both men look great coming out of it with a competitive encounter that was great fun to watch.
2. Kay Lee Ray vs. Meiko Satomura – NXT UK Women’s Title Match (NXT UK, 3/4/21)
Considering the sheer talent involved in this match, it’s not really a surprise that it was one of the best of the month. Meiko Satomura came in with a lot of fanfare, to the point where she was believable to end Kay Lee Ray’s epic run as champion, and she certainly came close.
It was hard-hitting from start to finish, with Meiko making life difficult for Kay Lee, but the champion gave as good as she got. They brawled and took huge bumps on the outside as they worked hard to really put NXT UK on the map, and the efforts didn’t go unnoticed.
1. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus (Raw, 3/1/21)
Drew McIntyre and Sheamus had some great encounters across the month of March, but their best came right at the start. They were given the opening match on Raw and they just stole the show with a ridiculously physical encounter that didn’t hold up at any point.
This one genuinely felt like a fight at times, with the two men beating the hell out of each other. It was stiff, and each man looked like they’d gone through a war afterward. Because it was unexpected for them to get almost 30 minutes on Raw, the match took everyone by surprise and really showed just how great they both are.
Match Of The Month 2021 articles:
PW Staff Makes Their WWE WrestleMania Predictions For Night Two
WWE WRESTLEMANIA 37 NIGHT TWO RESULTS: UNIVERSAL TITLE TRIPLE THREAT, ASUKA vs RIPLEY, THE FIEND IN ACTION!
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #14)
The Undertaker Is Taking A “Detox From Wrestling” While Assessing What Is Next
Kevin Owens Reflects On His “Rock And Rollercoaster” 2017
WWE Raw Results (4/5): WrestleMania Go-Home Show, Lashley & McIntyre In Action
WWE WrestleMania 37 Night One Results: Bianca Belair vs Sasha Banks, New Champions Crowned, Bad Bunny In Action!
4/7 AEW Dynamite Results: Moxley & The Young Bucks Battle Bullet Club, Mike Tyson Returns!
NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One Results: New Champions Crowned!
NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night Two Results: Karrion Kross vs Finn Balor, Adam Cole vs Kyle O’Reilly
WATCH: WWE 2K22 Official Teaser Trailer
WATCH: WWE’s The Bump Previews WrestleMania Night One w/ Sasha Banks, Asuka, Bella Twins & More
WATCH: Official WWE WrestleMania 37 Set Reveal
Two AEW Stars Get A Shoutout In Chris Jericho ‘Broken Skull Sessions’ Bonus Clip
WWE Hall Of Fame Videos: Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, Rob Van Dam, Kane Summons Fire One More Time
