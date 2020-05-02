R-Truth Calls Out Rob Gronkowski, Rocky Romero Teaches American Wrestling Terms (Video)

R-Truth Calls Out Gronkowski

WWE Superstar R-Truth called out three-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski on Twitter, looking for his WWE 24/7 Championship. Gronk won the title at WrestleMania 36 while hosting the show, and has not been seen since.

Coach Rocky Teaches Wrestling Terms

Rocky Romero is featured in a new video series from New Japan Pro-Wrestling, making sense of American wrestling terms for Japanese fans learning English. The first video in the series is on the “THIS IS AWESOME!” chant, and you can check it out below.