R-Truth & Carmella Bring Back The ‘Dance Break’, Top 10 WWE Raw Moments

Top 10 WWE Raw Moments

Above is WWE’s official Top 10 video for the best moments coming off this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. The #1 moment as ranked by the company was of course the “Legend Killer” Randy Orton striking with an RKO outta nowhere, taking down WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. The two are set to collide with the belt on the line next month at SummerSlam.

Return of the “Dance Break”

The dynamic duo of R-Truth and Carmella recently reunited to film a new episode of The R-Truth Game Show, and had the chance to bring back their famous “Dance Break”. Check out the highlights below. You can watch the latest episode anytime on-demand on the new free version of the WWE Network.