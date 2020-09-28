R-Truth Makes History With His Latest 24/7 Title Victory

R-Truth lost and regained the 24/7 Championship during WWE Clash Of Champions last night, and it ended up being a historic title win for him.
Truth initially lost the 24/7 Championship to Drew Gulak in a backstage segment at the PPV, but he ended up regaining the title later on in the night. This ended up being his 40th time as 24/7 Champion!
However, this, along with his five other title reigns that don’t involve the 24/7 Title (2x United States Champion, 1x WWE Tag Team Champion, & 2x Hardcore Champion) has led to him creating history by being the first wrestler to reach 45 title runs.
R-Truth (@RonKillings) is now a… wait for it…
FORTY-time @WWE 24/7 Champion.
His 45 title reigns are the most in #WWE history for any Superstar. #WWEClash
— WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) September 28, 2020