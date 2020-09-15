WWE veteran, R-Truth recently reflected on facing both The Rock and John Cena at Madison Square Garden and what the moment meant to him.

R-Truth and The Miz got the chance to compete against the dream team of The Rock and John Cena at WWE Survivor Series 2011 in what was the People’s Champions first match back with the company.

However, Truth had known The Rock for a lot longer due to sharing the ring during the Attitude Era, and he told Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT about their relationship.

“We’ve always been cool, I remember back in the Attitude Era when The Rock was doing music with Wyclef Jean and he’d ask me ‘hey, do you think I’m doing too much? You think I shouldn’t be rappin’?’ I said ‘Bro, do it!’ We were always cool. But he reached a whole different height once the Attitude Era was done. For it to come back full circle and to be in the ring with him [was great].”

Truth then spoke about the Survivor Series matchup, admitting there were no egos throughout the entire situation, in what he claims was one of the pinnacles of his career.