R-Truth Reveals He Was Challenged To Make Brock Lesnar Laugh Over A Bet

R-Truth recently shared a hilarious story over why he worked hard to try and make Brock Lesnar laugh, live on WWE Raw.

Fans may remember the segment from earlier this year where R-Truth came out during a Paul Heyman promo and declared (and then undeclared) himself for the WWE Royal Rumble, not wanting to face Brock Lesnar.

It ended up being an incredible segment that was very funny, and it was made even better by the fact Truth cracked the Beast and genuinely made him laugh in the middle of the ring. But it turns out, he was actually challenged to do that.

When speaking with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, R-Truth revealed Paul Heyman had asked Truth to try and make him laugh as he had a bet on about whether or not he could manage it.

“I remember Heyman called me to the Gorilla [Position], and this is like 20 minutes before we had to go out,” Truth recalled. “I had no promo, they didn’t give me nothing, and I’m like, ‘What am I supposed to say?’ Paul was like, ‘Well, we have a bet going on. We don’t want Brock to know what you’re going to say. We want you to make Brock laugh.’ I said, ‘huh?’ Truth, you’re a funny guy and we have a bet you can’t make Brock laugh. I think you can, but they think you can’t. So, just wing it.’ … Once Brock came in, I’m like, ‘Damn, I think we should tell Brock what I’m going to say.’ You know? It’s Brock Lesnar! We should tell Brock what we’re going to say. I don’t want him to be surprised by anything. Paul’s like, ‘This is going to be great.’ “I remember the moment in the ring and I’m going on, and on, and making stuff up in my head. I saw when Brock looked at me — as in that look of ‘What the hell is he talking about?’ Because I’m just babbling! I knew I had him then. I did all I could to hold myself from laughing when I saw Brock bust out laughing because of Paul Heyman’s facial expressions. The magic just kept going on, man.”

R-Truth revealed that once they got to the back, he received nothing but praise from the Beast himself.