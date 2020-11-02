R-Truth Reveals His Favorite 24/7 Championship Moment

R-Truth has held the 24/7 Championship 42 times to this point, and he recently revealed which of those victories is his favorite.

Truth spoke on Table Talk/W DVon about the WWE 24/7 Championship, which he has played a huge part in since its debut. He spoke about when he first heard the title was being created and how it is slowly developing.

“I was told the day before and knew nothing else about it. That night, they explained it to me, and still, the concept hasn’t run with me yet, but I think it was developing over time by itself. I don’t force anything. The universe and energy create what you need and what you got to have. It suits you up, so I let that become what it was going to be,” said Truth.

The WWE veteran then spoke about what it is he likes the most about the championship, admitting that bringing something different to the table is fun.

“What I like about this whole thing is [the fans]see so much wrestling on TV. They get so many matches. They don’t get that 24/7 s–t, and when they do get a chance to see me, I still can go; I’m still a bad ass in the ring. I just haven’t put it down yet,” stated Truth.

Finally, R-Truth picked his favorite 24/7 Championship victory, so far.

“Top of my head, I would definitely say Drake’s [Maverick] honeymoon. The tarmac, the golf course,” stated Truth. (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)