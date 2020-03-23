R-Truth Surprises Riddick Moss To Win Back WWE 24/7 Title

The entire country may be in a temporary state of lockdown, but WWE still found a way to reincorporate the 24/7 title into yet another outdoor adventure.

The shenanigans started with Riddick Moss out for an afternoon jog, when he is stopped by a referee in a car. The two got into an argument, providing the necessary distraction for R-Truth to pop out of the car’s trunk and roll up Moss to win back his baby.

Moss’ solitary reign (so far) stands as the longest ever at an impressive 41 days. This is somehow R-Truth’s 35th reign with the 24/7 title, for a collective 153 days and counting…