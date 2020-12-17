WWE
R-Truth To Host 2020 WWE Slammy Awards
As announced on today’s new episode of The Bump, R-Truth will host the 2020 WWE Slammy Awards. The WWE Network special will stream next Wednesday, December 23, starting with the pre-show at 10 a.m. ET.
This will be the first Slammy Awards ceremony since 2015. Raw and SmackDown will be recognized, while NXT will likely hold their annual year-end awards separately.
Among the categories being voted on this year are the best superstar, match, rivalry, tag team, return, ring gear, breakout star, male star, female star, and moment of the year.
We’ll have complete coverage of the Slammy Award winners right here at ProWrestling.com.
Killer Kross vs. Damian Priest Set For NXT New Year’s Evil, Dexter Lumis To Host
NXT’s darkest characters will have a spotlight on January 6 for New Year’s Evil.
It is now confirmed that Killer Kross will face Damian Priest during the first special of 2021. This match was made after Priest claimed Scarlett does all of Kross’ dirty work, which led to Kross attacking Priest last week. Kross made his triumphant in-ring return this week by defeating Desmond Troy.
.@ArcherOfInfamy and @WWEKarrionKross will collide at #NXTNYE!#WWENXT @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/UCTrNX1yC0
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 17, 2020
We also know that Dexter Lumis will haver the honor of hosting New Year’s Evil. As noted, the event will be headlined by Kyle O’Reilly vs. Finn Balor for the NXT Championship.
👀#WWENXT #NXTNYE @DexterLumis pic.twitter.com/ZJlCPYLGE4
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 17, 2020
We’ll have complete coverage of NXT New Year’s Evil right here at ProWrestling.com.
Kyle O’Reilly To Challenge For NXT Championship At NXT New Year’s Evil
NXT Champion Finn Balor will defend his title against Kyle O’Reilly once again at NXT New Year’s Evil on Wednesday, January 6.
WHAT. A. MATCH. 👏 👏 👏 👏@KORcombat is headed to #NXTNYE to battle @FinnBalor for the #NXTTitle! pic.twitter.com/lnDuNIvbF9
— WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2020
O’Reilly earned the rematch after pinning Pete Dunne on this week’s NXT. O’Reilly came up short against Balor at NXT TakeOver 31 in October, however the Undisputed Era member broke Balor’s jaw in the process.
Balor vs. O’Reilly is the first and only confirmed match for New Year’s Evil as of this writing. The special episode will go head-t0-head against part two of AEW’s New Year’s Smash.
Rumors On Scrapped Plans For Melina’s WWE Return
PWInsider reported in September that Melina was headed back to WWE, however she has yet to appear. She even denied the rumors on Twitter, leaving many to wonder what transpired behind the scenes, if anything.
Former wrestler and TV personality Jonny Fairplay recently told Wade Keller that when he hung out with Robbie E, now known as Robert Stone in WWE, he caught wind of what was supposed to happen. Apparently Melina was going to join The Robert Stone Brand in NXT.
“I hung out with Robbie E two weeks ago and he has no idea what he’s going to do. His plan was to bring in Melina and manage in NXT. She had to have surgery or something. They’re not using the guy.”
If the surgery rumors are true, it would explain why she hasn’t returned. It could also explain why Robert Stone and Aliyah have primarily been kept off TV ever since Mercedes Martinez was removed from the group. Before Aliyah and Martinez, Stone also managed Chelsea Green earlier this year.
H/T to Fightful for the transcription.
