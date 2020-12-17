Connect with us

WWE

R-Truth To Host 2020 WWE Slammy Awards

Published

2 hours ago

on

As announced on today’s new episode of The Bump, R-Truth will host the 2020 WWE Slammy Awards. The WWE Network special will stream next Wednesday, December 23, starting with the pre-show at 10 a.m. ET.

This will be the first Slammy Awards ceremony since 2015. Raw and SmackDown will be recognized, while NXT will likely hold their annual year-end awards separately.


Among the categories being voted on this year are the best superstar, match, rivalry, tag team, return, ring gear, breakout star, male star, female star, and moment of the year.

We’ll have complete coverage of the Slammy Award winners right here at ProWrestling.com.

Related Topics:

WWE

Killer Kross vs. Damian Priest Set For NXT New Year’s Evil, Dexter Lumis To Host

Published

27 mins ago

on

Dec 16, 2020

By

Karrion Kross

NXT’s darkest characters will have a spotlight on January 6 for New Year’s Evil.

It is now confirmed that Killer Kross will face Damian Priest during the first special of 2021. This match was made after Priest claimed Scarlett does all of Kross’ dirty work, which led to Kross attacking Priest last week. Kross made his triumphant in-ring return this week by defeating Desmond Troy.


We also know that Dexter Lumis will haver the honor of hosting New Year’s Evil. As noted, the event will be headlined by Kyle O’Reilly vs. Finn Balor for the NXT Championship.

We’ll have complete coverage of NXT New Year’s Evil right here at ProWrestling.com.

Continue Reading

WWE

Kyle O’Reilly To Challenge For NXT Championship At NXT New Year’s Evil

Published

59 mins ago

on

Dec 16, 2020

By

NXT Champion Finn Balor will defend his title against Kyle O’Reilly once again at NXT New Year’s Evil on Wednesday, January 6.

O’Reilly earned the rematch after pinning Pete Dunne on this week’s NXT. O’Reilly came up short against Balor at NXT TakeOver 31 in October, however the Undisputed Era member broke Balor’s jaw in the process.


Balor vs. O’Reilly is the first and only confirmed match for New Year’s Evil as of this writing. The special episode will go head-t0-head against part two of AEW’s New Year’s Smash.

Continue Reading

WWE

Rumors On Scrapped Plans For Melina’s WWE Return

Published

1 hour ago

on

Dec 16, 2020

By

Melina

PWInsider reported in September that Melina was headed back to WWE, however she has yet to appear. She even denied the rumors on Twitter, leaving many to wonder what transpired behind the scenes, if anything.

Former wrestler and TV personality Jonny Fairplay recently told Wade Keller that when he hung out with Robbie E, now known as Robert Stone in WWE, he caught wind of what was supposed to happen. Apparently Melina was going to join The Robert Stone Brand in NXT.


“I hung out with Robbie E two weeks ago and he has no idea what he’s going to do. His plan was to bring in Melina and manage in NXT. She had to have surgery or something. They’re not using the guy.”

If the surgery rumors are true, it would explain why she hasn’t returned. It could also explain why Robert Stone and Aliyah have primarily been kept off TV ever since Mercedes Martinez was removed from the group. Before Aliyah and Martinez, Stone also managed Chelsea Green earlier this year.

H/T to Fightful for the transcription.

Continue Reading

Trending