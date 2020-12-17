R-Truth To Host 2020 WWE Slammy Awards

As announced on today’s new episode of The Bump, R-Truth will host the 2020 WWE Slammy Awards. The WWE Network special will stream next Wednesday, December 23, starting with the pre-show at 10 a.m. ET.

This will be the first Slammy Awards ceremony since 2015. Raw and SmackDown will be recognized, while NXT will likely hold their annual year-end awards separately.

Among the categories being voted on this year are the best superstar, match, rivalry, tag team, return, ring gear, breakout star, male star, female star, and moment of the year.

We’ll have complete coverage of the Slammy Award winners right here at ProWrestling.com.