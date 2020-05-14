Rachael Evers Confirmed To Be Part Of Recent WWE Releases

Another name can now sadly be added to the recent releases that WWE has made as it has now been confirmed Rachel Evers has finished her time with the company. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer confirmed the news this week.

This came after Rachael Evers posted a tweet to her social media on Wednesday night where she posted a mix of content from her WWE career and her independent career. The clips she used from her time in WWE were mainly lowlights of her getting beaten, while her independent scene clips showed her in a positive light.

She confirmed that Rachael Ellering is now back, stating: “Rachael Ellering: Don’t Call It A Comeback.” You can see the video below:

We know who we are, who we’ll always be and we have a choice: we can hide in the shadows or stand in the light pic.twitter.com/DKpF7rafka — Rachael Ellering (@RachaelEversWWE) May 13, 2020

Evers had mainly been used on NXT house show loops since signing with the company but hadn’t competed since last July after tearing her ACL. Evers is the daughter of wrestling legend, Paul Ellering and she already has some merchandise available where she is nicknamed ‘the Queen of Strong Smile.’