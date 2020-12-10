Rampage Brown Discusses Signing With WWE & Originally Siding With World Of Sport

Rampage Brown has reflected on finally signing with WWE to become part of the NXT UK roster recently, revealing how the deal came about.

Rampage spoke with Talk Sport recently where he revealed how his deal took place, admitting there had been conversations previously, but he had to wait until he was a free agent to make it happen.

“So, we’d had conversations previously. We’d had communications in the past obviously, but at the time I was tied down to other things. Just different situations going on. Kind of with the last few months, everything had reset so I was free agent. “I got a phone call and asked if I’d be interested at this time to come on board and I said, you know what, it was only a matter of time anyway so let’s just get it going, let’s do it.”

Rampage also revealed that it was WWE NXT General Manager, William Regal who spoke with him in order to sign him to WWE, admitting they’ve always had a good relationship.

“I was William Regal himself. I met William Regal in 2005 at my very first try-out because he was very good friends with my trainer Jim McDonald. And then obviously when I got signed [in 2011], we’ve always had a good relationship. “I spoke to him about a year ago and then I spoke to him again in the summer and he asked me if I would be interested and I was like ‘yep, let’s do it’.”

Rampage also reflected on WWE offering him a deal when NXT UK first began, but at the time World Of Sport was also returning, and he opted to sign with WOS instead, which he claims was due to loyalty.