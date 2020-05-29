Rampage Brown Reflects On His Time In FCW: “It Was Frustrating”

Rampage Brown is considered by many to be one of the best wrestlers in the U.K. scene and is someone that is incredibly well-respected by his peers and fans alike. The heavyweight wrestler has thrived everywhere he has worked from World Of Sport to PROGRESS Wrestling.

However, his time in WWE’s developmental system, FCW, didn’t quite work out for him, despite his fantastic talent. During a recent interview with Desert Island Graps, Brown spoke about his time in FCW where he would team with NWA’s Thomas Latimer.

“They put us together as a tag team and they ended up putting us in some good matches,” Brown said. “There was one specific one… They decided to put me and Tom against the tag team champions. It was Tyler Black, Seth Rollins, and Richie Steamboat. At that point, we’d had some decent matches and we’d gone in there and people were, ‘Oh, they know what they’re doing.’ We’d got over that hump and it had been a few months that we’d been there and everyone knew us and stuff. “This time, we ended up having this tag team match and everything just went perfectly, the crowd was going nuts, they bit on everything… Everyone afterwards was like up in the air, all the boys backstage and the coaches and stuff, they were all patting us on the back and stuff and saying, ‘That was fantastic.’ So, that was just one of those moments like, ‘Right, okay.’ It felt like a little certification moment as a tag.”

Finally, Brown spoke about the issues he had working in FCW, particularly with having to compete against wrestlers who were very inexperienced, which he admitted was a frustrating process.

Brown added: “And when I went to the states it was a bit hit and miss because when I was in the UK I was wrestling guys that I’d wrestled on a regular basis. They knew what they were doing, right? And you had good chemistry with them. I’d be in developmental, I’d get a lot of the bigger guys that were still learning the ropes and clunky guys and they didn’t know how strong they was so they’d clean your clock on stuff all the time, or they’d be hard to move, or they’d refuse to move because they were bigger than you and you shouldn’t be doing things to them, so they should just be doing things to you. And it would just paralyse you sometimes with certain things and it was frustrating, very frustrating. Especially when you was having to do that in training in front of nobody all the time. Putting the work in and you’re being hurt for no reason. Like, they used to call me and Tom, ‘Baby mouth,’ because every Monday and Tuesday when we’d do practice matches we’d end up with our mouths bleeding because we’d just be getting leathered by people that were just learning the ropes.”

H/T to Cultaholic.com for the transcriptions.