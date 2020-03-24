ProWrestling.com
Credit: WWE.com

Randy Orton Accepts Last Man Standing Match; Updated WrestleMania 36 Card

0
By onWWE

Last night during the WWE Raw main event segment, Randy Orton addressed Edge and answered his WWE WrestleMania 36 challenge.

The Viper cut an excellent promo to end the show, discussing the fact he has plenty of grit as he accepted Edge’s challenge for a last man standing match.

Below is the updated match card for the two-night event:

WWE Championship Match
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

NXT Women’s Championship Match
Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Boneyard Match
The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens

SmackDown Women’s Championship Elimination Match
Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks

Raw Tag Team Championship Match 
Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

Read More
WATCH: Natalya Provides Some Home Workout Tips

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship Match
Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns

Raw Women’s Championship Match 
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Last Man Standing Match 
Edge vs. Randy Orton

King Corbin vs. Elias

John Morrison and The Miz will also be defending their WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships against either The Usos or The New Day.