Randy Orton Accepts Last Man Standing Match; Updated WrestleMania 36 Card

Last night during the WWE Raw main event segment, Randy Orton addressed Edge and answered his WWE WrestleMania 36 challenge.

The Viper cut an excellent promo to end the show, discussing the fact he has plenty of grit as he accepted Edge’s challenge for a last man standing match.

Below is the updated match card for the two-night event:

WWE Championship Match

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Boneyard Match

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens

SmackDown Women’s Championship Elimination Match

Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks

Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship Match

Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns

Raw Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Last Man Standing Match

Edge vs. Randy Orton

King Corbin vs. Elias

John Morrison and The Miz will also be defending their WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships against either The Usos or The New Day.