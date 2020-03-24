Randy Orton Accepts Last Man Standing Match; Updated WrestleMania 36 Card

Last night during the WWE Raw main event segment, Randy Orton addressed Edge and answered his WWE WrestleMania 36 challenge.
The Viper cut an excellent promo to end the show, discussing the fact he has plenty of grit as he accepted Edge’s challenge for a last man standing match.
Below is the updated match card for the two-night event:
WWE Championship Match
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
NXT Women’s Championship Match
Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
Boneyard Match
The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles
Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens
SmackDown Women’s Championship Elimination Match
Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks
Raw Tag Team Championship Match
Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade & Angel Garza
Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
WWE Universal Championship Match
Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns
Raw Women’s Championship Match
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler
John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
Last Man Standing Match
Edge vs. Randy Orton
King Corbin vs. Elias
John Morrison and The Miz will also be defending their WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships against either The Usos or The New Day.