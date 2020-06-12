Randy Orton Admits He Was “Honored” To Be The First Man To Wrestle Edge

Randy Orton appeared on Corey Graves’ After The Bell where he discussed getting the opportunity to work against Edge first after he returned.

The two men went one on one at WWE WrestleMania 36 in a last man standing match and they are set to also compete again in a singles wrestling match at WWE Backlash on Sunday.

When Randy Orton spoke about facing Edge the Viper admitted it was an honor to be considered the safest guy possible to work with first since returning from his retirement.

“As far as who I was able to work with, he was able to wrestle. It couldn’t have got any better for me. Edge is one of the guys coming up that took me under his wing. And although the promos and the stuff that we’ve done, there is a lot of realism to it,” Randy began. “The story I told Beth about when I was first brought backstage [and]Edge was the first guy that approached me and the first guy that wished me luck. Like, all that is true and so I have a lot of history with Edge in the ring and out. We used to drive up and down the road together, that was true. But knowing that I was his top pick to come back and get into the ring after almost 10 years with all the injuries he’s had, including the neck surgery, that right there, you know that that’s probably the greatest compliment I could ever get.” Randy continued, “So, knowing Edge considered me to be the safest guy he could work with and also have a story with that. We could capitalize on that. That really made me feel quite well, to be honest with you, I was very honored that Edge wanted to work with me first to kind of see field things out for the first time after 10 years.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

The two men are set to compete on Sunday in what WWE is billing the ‘Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.’