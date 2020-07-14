Randy Orton & Big Show To Brawl In ‘Unsanctioned Match’, But NOT This Sunday At Extreme Rules

Randy Orton may well end the legacy of yet another one of WWE’s most iconic Superstars. It has been officially announced that the “Legend Killer” will battle the Big Show in an unsanctioned match next week on Monday Night Raw.

Show returned to action last month, and has been on a collision course with Orton ever since. “The Viper” has been on a completely different level than most lately, defeating Edge in the so-called “Greatest Wrestling Match Ever”, then punting both him and Christian in their skulls.

The one-and-only “Nature Boy” Ric Flair recently re-aligned himself with his old protege, warning Big Show to walk away from a fight with Orton. The 16-time world champion said it would be better to return to Hollywood, make his money from Netflix and retire intact, rather than step into the ring with the best in the business today.

His words, not ours. It’s hard to deny though, Randy Orton is very, very good right now.