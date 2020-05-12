Randy Orton Challenges Edge To A “Straight-Up Wrestling Match” At WWE Backlash

It would appear that the WWE WrestleMania 36 last man standing match between Edge and Randy Orton did not settle all the differences between the two WWE legends.

Both men made their returns to WWE for the first time since the Grandest Stage Of Them All this week on WWE Raw, and it led to the Viper issuing a challenge to his former friend.

Orton called out Edge for the fact he’s not had a “proper” wrestling match since he retired, stating that he hid behind others in the Royal Rumble and then added the stipulation to their WrestleMania bout. Because of that, Orton now wants to prove who the better wrestler is.

This led to Randy challenging Edge to a “straight-up wrestling match” at the upcoming WWE Backlash PPV, although the Rated-R Superstar simply didn’t respond as the show went off the air.