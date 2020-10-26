WWE uploaded several videos with the fallout from WWE Hell In A Cell with Randy Orton discussing his 14th World Title victory.

Orton defeated Drew McIntyre to win the WWE Championship, and the Viper claimed this was his sweetest World Title win so far.

“I think it is (the sweetest) and Ill tell you why. For the longest time, I have been the Legend Killer I have put many legends out to pasture, I have ended many careers. But the word legend is thrown around rather loosely these days. Some have said that I am a legend I think they only say that because of my accomplishments, I have many of them and I think that’s because I have been here so long, I started when I was 19, I’ve been here 20+ years. What this title means to me, my 14th title, you ask is it sweeter and I said it is, I’ll tell you why. There’s a very short yet impressive list of men that have had this title 4 times or more. Ric Flair, John Cena, Triple H, my mentor, my mentor, Ric Flair, one of my greatest opponents and someone who I have fought tooth and nail in that ring more than anybody else, John Cena. I am now part of that list, if tonight’s win didn’t make me a legend, at the very least it definitely is sweet.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fIr0c13xqro

WWE also caught up with Sasha Banks after she won the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship and she said it’s time to lead the blue brand into the ‘Land Of The Boss.’

“Like I said on Friday, I came, I saw, and tonight I conquered. I defeated the longest-reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion in history, my former best friend, Bayley. Now, Bayley was an incredible champion, she was the longest-reigning, the first-ever Grand Slam Women’s Champion. But tonight, I once again proved why I am the boss and why I am Sasha Banks. Just like you know, the Draft was a couple of weeks ago and we have a bunch of new incredible female talent and I cannot wait to go up and down that ring with Bianca, Liv, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Zelina, Billie Kay, I mean the whole roster. SmackDown is the land of opportunity and I am the leader, so I am about to lead the SmackDown women’s division into the land of the Boss.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78ABw1X99Lk

